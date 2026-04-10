The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a criminal writ petition filed by a man who accused his wife and daughters of involvement in a s*x racket, labelling the claims a "bundle of falsehood". In a strongly worded judgment, the Court criticised the petitioner for using a family dispute to launch a "scurrilous" attack on his family’s character, describing his actions as the "most abominable way" to bring a domestic matter before the judiciary.

The Division Bench, comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Vinai Kumar Dwivedi, noted that the petitioner appeared to suffer from a "holier-than-thou syndrome," acting as a self-styled crusader of morality while levelling hollow allegations against his own kin. Justice Yashwant Varma, Under Probe in Cash-at-Home Case, Resigns from Allahabad High Court.

Forensic Evidence Debunks Man's S*x Racket Claims

A pivotal factor in the Court's decision was a forensic report from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. The petitioner had submitted various digital documents, photographs, and videos, alleging they showed his family members in compromising positions on pornographic websites.

However, the IIT Kanpur report, dated March 25, 2026, concluded that:

There were no direct matches between the individuals in the videos and the photographs provided by the husband.

The recovered media files were 10 to 12 years old, based on metadata and digital timelines.

The evidence suggested an "incorrect or misleading identity association," effectively clearing the women of the allegations.

From Family Dispute to Criminal Petition

The case originated when the husband filed a plea claiming that indecent videos of his wife and daughters were being circulated online. This led to the registration of an FIR under the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. The Kanpur Commissioner of Police initially informed the Court that the videos were no longer accessible. The petitioner, however, rejected this finding, accusing the police of conspiring with the alleged offenders. Husband’s Duty To Maintain Wife Continues After Death: Allahabad High Court.

Failed Mediation and Court Observations

Recognising that the core of the issue was a deteriorating domestic relationship, the Court had previously referred the family to the Mediation and Conciliation Centre. However, mediation failed as the petitioner remained "ridden with an ego" regarding his own moral standing. "The allegations in the petition are very scandalous, some of them fit to be expunged," the Bench remarked in its April 7 order. The Court further stated that there was no basis to direct the police to investigate a non-existent sex racket based on "hollow allegations". By dismissing the petition, the Court sent a clear message against the misuse of judicial machinery to settle personal vendettas or defame family members under the guise of public morality.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).