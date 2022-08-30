New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/SRV): Encamp Adventures has secured funding of Rs. 1 crore from NEDFi Venture Capital Limited (NVCL) which will play a pivotal role in changing the landscapes of eco-tourism in Northeast India, as Encamp Adventures is set to launch their Travel Carbon Footprint Calculator at Ziro Festival of Music alongside an Omni channel digital travel assistant that will add to their sustainable travel practices.

Having gotten the much-needed push and promotion from Atal Incubation Centre SMUTBI (AIC-SMUTBI), Encamp Adventures will also be utilizing the funds to expand its services into 4 states: Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Sikkim which will help them cover all the 8 states of the Northeast.

Ratan Kumar, Founder and CEO at Encamp Adventures is all praise for AIC-SMUTBI, "We have successfully raised our first round of investment for Encamp Adventures with the support of the Atal Incubation Centre - SMUTBI, Sikkim. The start-up ecosystem support we received under the SAPNE acceleration program at AIC-SMUTBI has made this possible for us."

"The recent round of investment will be utilized for the development of physical and technical infrastructure, strengthening our systems and processes, and for the go-to-market of sustainable stays and travel experiences in Northeast India. With these funds, we are looking to improve our systems and processes to scale up our geographical footprints around Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Sikkim in the next 18-24 months, working closely with the tourism boards of each state." He adds.

This isn't the first time AIC-SMUTBI has endorsed Encamp Adventures. The purpose-driven travel company has been extensively supported by them under the SAPNE 1.0 start-up acceleration program, which started during the pandemic, giving Team Encamp Adventures a new ray of hope - not just to survive but succeed. Previously, they have helped the travel start-up receive support from SAP ARIBA and HDFC as well.

Besides helping them raise funds, AIC-SMUTBI has given Encamp Adventures a helping hand in understanding the start-up marketplace, providing multiple opportunities to gain exposure to the thriving start-up ecosystem, with the support of Atal Innovation Mission and NITI AAYOG.

A signatory to the Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency, Encamp Adventures has been providing a sustainable travel experience to travelers in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, having hosted over 9,000 travelers, as well as corporate clients such as GIZ, Syven Technologies, Zoho Corporation, Royal Enfield, Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Ujivan Finance. Be it a corporate traveler or an individual, they make each traveler aware of their environmental footprint, further enabling them to take climate action. To enhance the user booking experience and save valuable time, which overall reduces one's carbon footprint, Encamp Adventures is developing an AI-based travel assistant that will also add a personal touch to each Encamper's engagement, right from the word, GO!

This will help travelers plan their vacations, manage their bookings, and minimize their climate impact by adopting sustainable travel practices to support the local communities in Northeast India. While a hassle-free itinerary curation is in the making, the Travel Carbon Footprint Calculator will certainly leverage the sustainability quotient in the travel plans of the future.

You can read more about Encamp Adventure's sustainable travel practices on their website https://www.encampadventures.com/ or follow the developments on their Instagram handle, @encampadventures

