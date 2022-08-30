Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate global launch is scheduled for September 19, 2022. The company teased the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. Asus ROG website has also set up a dedicated microsite revealing the launch time of the smartphone. The launch will take place at 8 AM New York time, 2 PM Berlin time and 8 PM Taipei time. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be the third smartphone under the ROG Phone 6 Series. It will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Leaks suggest that the handset will sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging support.

The ROG Phone 6 is entering its ULTIMATE form! Powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9000+ CPU for peak performance 💪 ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, coming September 19. Save the date 👉 https://t.co/a6j55Te4Kq#ROG #ROGPhone6DUltimate pic.twitter.com/gDJcdBoya6 — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) August 29, 2022

Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its launch.

