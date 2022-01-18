Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/PNN): Ajay Kumar Jha, a prominent businessman in the pharmaceutical sector in India and abroad, was inspired to make a film depicting the pain and struggle of the youngsters and the world beyond government jobs after becoming deeply disturbed by the plight of thousands of young people, particularly in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who spend their most productive years preparing for exams that may lead to government jobs.

The film 'Sarkari Naukri', produced under the banner of Ajay Jha Guddu Productions, talks about the craze of getting a government job among the youngsters in India, especially in the states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Most of the youngsters can go to any extent in securing government jobs. The film showcases the plight of the youngsters, their struggles, and the world beyond government jobs.

The journey of the film began with the recording of its first song sung by playback singer Sadhana Sargam. During the recording of the song, singer and composer Uday Narayan and lyricist Rajesh Narayan Jha were also present.

Ajay Kumar Jha said, "I come from a small village in Mithila in Bihar. When I was young, I went through the similar pressure of securing a government job. My two brothers were successful in getting government jobs, but I decided to take a road less travelled and carved a niche for myself in the field of pharma in India and abroad. Today, I am earning more than the salaries of both my brothers put together."

"I want to show the country's youth that there is more to life than working for the government." "It's high time for young people to believe in themselves and recognise their entrepreneurial potential," Jha concluded.

