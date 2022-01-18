After three highly-competitive Tests, the India vs South Africa action would now resume in the ODI series, the first of which gets underway on January 19. India would be under new leadership with KL Rahul being the captain and Jasprit Bumrah his deputy and the duo, with a fresh squad, would aim to beat the Proteas at home and avenge the Test series loss. There are a lot of exciting and talented cricketers in both camps and it would be interesting to see how the clash goes. India have added some new faces to the squad in the form of Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom are likely to make their ODI debuts. Mohammed Siraj Pens Emotional Note for ‘Superhero’ Virat Kohli After Latter Quits Test Captaincy (Check Post)

Also, Virat Kohli would be seen on playing as a pure batsman for the first time since being removed as ODI skipper. His performance as a batsman would not just be eagerly watched, but something which would be crucial in deciding the outcome of the game. For South Africa, Temba Bavuma would take over as captain as he aims to maintain his good form from the Test matches. The Proteas would also have Quinton de Kock back.

