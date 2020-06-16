Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Business News | AK Jana Takes over as IGL's New Managing Director

Jun 16, 2020
Business News | AK Jana Takes over as IGL's New Managing Director

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) said on Tuesday that AK Jana has taken charge as its Managing Director.

He has taken over from ES Ranganathan who ceases to be a Director and Managing Director. IGL is a joint venture of GAIL India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Delhi government.

Before joining IGL as Managing Director, Jana was Chief Executive Officer of Gail Gas Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of GAIL) engaged in the business of city gas distribution.

Jana is a graduate in Production (Mechanical) Engineering and has over three decades of experience in the gas sector. He has vast experience in project execution of construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of gas processing plant and LNG terminal, rotary equipment, natural gas and LPG pipelines.

(ANI)

