Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day: Watch Out What Netizens Are Sharing on June 16

Hello, Tuesday! While the year 2020 is not leaving any stones unturned to make us lose all hope, there is no way we are giving up. Here's another Tuesday and we are here with this viral live blog to connect you with whatever is happening around the world while you stay at home, safely. Currently, we are amid the coronavirus pandemic and the only way to connect to people is via social media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. However, let's look at the brighter side of it and how we can use these mediums to bring in a smile on each other's face in this testing time. Netizens are spreading positivity under hashtags like #TuesdayFeelings, #TuesdayTea, #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation on Twitter.

We have a fair share of funny memes and jokes are doing rounds on social media. Some motivational good morning posts and quotes are here for us to keep our spirits high. Just like any other morning, social media lit and is making a great source of positivity. However, on a serious note, people are still in shock by Sushant Singh Rajputs suicide and Tweeple are sharing posts about mental health under #mentalhealthmatters.

It is also International Day of the African Child today and there are some informative posts under the #InternationalDayoftheAfricanChild. It is also Bloomsday today and people are sharing posts that describe what the day is all about. People also commemorate International Day of Family Remittances today. Amongst celeb birthdays, it is Mithun Chakraborty and Amaal Mallik's birthday and social media is flooded with wishes.

As the day proceeds, we assure you to update you with everything that grabs social media attention throughout the day. All viral stories right from funny memes, popular tweets, latest GIFs to everything trending from around the world will be at your fingertips.

