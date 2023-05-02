New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Amid World Asthma Day-2023, a leading pharmaceutical company - Alkem Laboratories has announced the launch of its initiative 'Reliever Free India' to raise awareness about Asthma among physicians and Asthma patients.

This initiative aims to spread awareness of the hazards of over-usage of reliever medications and substitute it with SMART therapy i.e., needing only one inhaler for both 'daily' and 'reliever' Asthma treatment.

Also Read | Foodtech Giant Swiggy Shut Down its Premium Grocery Delivery Service, Says No Employees Were Affected.

A World Health Organization (WHO) report reveals that the incidence of Asthma is on the upswing as over 339 million people globally suffer from this disease, and it remains a leading cause of chronic illness in children. Despite the high incidence of the disease, Asthma is often misunderstood and not given the kind of attention it needs to curb the increasing incidence. [1]

Throwing light on the initiative - 'Reliver Free India' campaign, Alkem spokesperson said, "Today, on World Asthma Day-2023, we all need to come together to raise awareness about Asthma and improve the lives of millions affected by it. The campaign - 'Reliver Free India' urges all stakeholders such as patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and people at large to work together to address the challenges posed by Asthma and to ensure that everyone living with Asthma receives the proper care and support they need. Through the 'Reliver Free India' campaign, we also seek to educate individuals about the importance of managing their Asthma effectively and working with their healthcare providers to create a comprehensive Asthma action plan. This is the right time to promote Asthma awareness and encourage action to improve the lives of people suffering from Asthma Together, we can make a difference in the fight against Asthma."

Also Read | YouTube Update: Google-Owned Video Sharing Platform Introduces New Ad Formats for Shorts.

Management of Asthma shall ideally involve regular treatment with inhaled corticosteroids. However, currently, the majority of the Asthma burden in India leading to increased morbidity and mortality is due to over usage of short-acting bronchodilators (commonly known as 'as needed usage of Reliever Inhaler') and underuse of inhaled corticosteroids for the regular day-to-day treatment of Asthma.

Global Initiative for Asthma strives to reduce the Asthma burden by reducing the usage of as-needed reliever medications and recommending the usage of single inhalers consisting of long-acting bronchodilators with corticosteroids for both as-needed and regular day-to-day treatment of Asthma.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that affects millions of people around the world, causing difficulty breathing, chest tightness, coughing, and wheezing. The theme for World Asthma Day-2023 is 'Asthma Care for All', with a focus on encouraging healthcare leaders to ensure the availability of and access to effective, quality-assured medications.

Established in 1973 and headquartered in Mumbai, Alkem (NSE: ALKEM), (BSE: 539523), (Bloomberg: ALKEM.IN), (Reuters: ALKE.NS) is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company with global operations, engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The Company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and International markets. With a portfolio of more than 800 brands in India, Alkem is ranked the fifth largest pharmaceutical company in India in terms of domestic sales (Source: IQVIA March 2023). The Company also has a presence in more than 40 international markets, with the United States being its key focus market.

For more information on Alkem Laboratories Ltd., please visit www.alkemlabs.com.

Reference:

[1] https://www.who.int/news-room/facts-in-pictures/detail/asthma

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)