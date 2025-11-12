All About Robotic Hip Replacement at Jehangir Hospital Precision, Safety and Faster Recovery with Cutting-Edge Technology

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Hip pain can be life-altering. Whether caused by arthritis, injury, or age-related wear and tear, it can limit mobility, disrupt daily activities, and significantly reduce quality of life. According to recent estimates, more than 80 million people worldwide live with hip osteoarthritis, and in India alone, thousands undergo hip replacement surgery every year. Studies show that hip replacement surgery has a success rate of over 95%, offering patients lasting pain relief and improved mobility for decades.

Also Read | OnePlus 15 Launch in India on November 13, Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

For many individuals, hip replacement surgery is the key to regaining independence--enabling them to walk, exercise, and return to an active, fulfilling life. At Jehangir Hospital, Pune, we are proud to offer Robotic Hip Replacement Surgery--a revolutionary advancement that combines the expertise of highly experienced surgeons with the precision and accuracy of robotic technology. This modern, patient-focused approach ensures safer procedures, superior implant positioning, quicker recovery, and longer-lasting results, setting a new benchmark in orthopaedic care.

Why Robotic Hip Replacement is a Game-Changer

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Starts Election Victory Celebration; 500 kg Laddus, 5 Lakh Rasgullas Ordered (Watch Video).

Traditional hip replacement surgery relies heavily on manual techniques and the surgeon's expertise during the procedure. While highly effective, there remains a small margin for human error--particularly in implant alignment and placement--both of which are critical for long-term success and natural movement.

Robotic-assisted hip replacement eliminates this uncertainty by introducing next-generation precision at every stage of surgery. Using 3D imaging and advanced computer-guided systems, the robotic platform creates a personalised surgical plan tailored to each patient's unique anatomy. During the operation, it provides real-time feedback, enabling the surgeon to make precise, data-driven adjustments that ensure optimal outcomes.

Benefits for Patients

* Unmatched precision in implant placement and alignment* Minimally invasive techniques with smaller incisions and less tissue damage* Reduced pain and blood loss during and after surgery* Faster rehabilitation and an earlier return to normal activities* Improved mobility with a natural range of motion* Lower risk of complications and revision surgeries

These benefits not only improve immediate post-surgical recovery but also extend the lifespan of the implant, giving patients long-term comfort and confidence in their movement. Robotic hip replacement is suitable for patients suffering from:

* Advanced osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis of the hip* Avascular necrosis - loss of blood supply to the hip joint* Hip fractures and traumatic injuries* Congenital deformities or developmental hip disorders* Failed previous hip surgeries requiring revision

By combining advanced diagnostics with robotic precision, Jehangir Hospital ensures more predictable and successful outcomes, even in the most complex cases.

At Jehangir Hospital, we understand that surgery is only one part of the healing journey. Recovery and rehabilitation play an equally vital role in restoring full mobility and strength. Our state-of-the-art Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department works closely with the surgical team to deliver customised rehabilitation programmes tailored to each patient's condition, age, and lifestyle. From the moment a patient undergoes surgery, their recovery plan is designed specifically for them--ensuring that every exercise and therapy session is safe, effective, and goal-oriented. This integrated approach leads to:

* Faster recovery timelines* Reduced risk of complications* Improved strength and balance* Higher levels of patient confidence and independence

Many patients can stand and walk with support within 24-48 hours of surgery, setting them on a path towards regaining their mobility and independence.

Dr Ashish Arbat, a Senior Orthopaedic and Robotic Surgeon with Extensive Experience in Joint Replacement Surgery, says, "Robotic technology has completely transformed the way we perform hip replacements. Every patient's hip anatomy is unique. This technology enables us to customise each procedure with extraordinary precision. The real-time feedback it provides minimises errors, ensures ideal implant positioning, and most importantly, gives patients faster recovery and long-term results. It truly combines surgical expertise with innovation - delivering the very best outcomes."

Jehangir Hospital is committed to ensuring that advanced robotic surgeries remain affordable and accessible to the community. By offering world-class technology and comprehensive care under one roof, we ensure patients no longer need to travel to larger metropolitan cities or abroad for cutting-edge treatment.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jehangirhospital.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)