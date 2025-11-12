New Delhi, November 12: OnePlus is all set to launch its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India on November 13, 2025 (tomorrow). The premium smartphone will arrive with a sleek design with minimal bezels and an upgraded OLED display. The device is expected to deliver high performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. OnePlus 15 will feature a redesigned camera module and built-in Google Gemini integration.

The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in India in Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune colour options. The smartphone’s camera design has received a major update compared to its predecessor. The previous circular rear camera setup will be replaced by a square-shaped module with rounded edges. The OnePlus 15 launch event will begin at 7:00 PM IST on the official YouTube channel. The company has also revealed the sale details of the smartphone. OnePlus 15 sale in India will begin on November 13 at 8:00 PM IST. OPPO Find X9 Series: OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro With Google Gemini Integration Will Launch in India on November 18; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features

OnePlus has already shared several details about the upcoming OnePlus 15. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Customers may get up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The device is confirmed to include a 7,300mAh battery, and it may come with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

OnePlus 15 will come with a slim profile with minimal bezels measuring 1.15mm on each side of the smartphone. The smartphone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. It may include a 50MP Sony primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a 32MP front camera, which is said to be capable of recording 4K videos at 60FPS. Lava Agni 4 Launch in India on November 20, Display Specification Revealed; Check Details.

OnePlus 15 Price in India

OnePlus will announce the price of the OnePlus 15 at its launch event tomorrow. While the exact price will be confirmed during the unveiling, The Times of India report indicates that the OnePlus 15 price in India could be between INR 65,000 and INR 70,000.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

