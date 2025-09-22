PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 22: The Allana Group, India's leading food and agri-business conglomerate with a 160-year legacy, announces its association with World Food India 2025 as a Gold Sponsor, scheduled from 25th to 28th September 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Group will be present at Stand No. D08 in Hall 5, hosting one of the largest stalls in the entire exhibition, and will showcase its extensive portfolio of trusted brands and global food solutions.

Also Read | Is Deepika Padukone Returning to Hollywood for 'xXx' Sequel With Vin Diesel Amid 'Kalki 2898 AD' Casting Controversy? Here's What We Know.

* This participation reflects the Group's vision to promote innovation, sustainability, and growth in India's food sector.

This year's edition of World Food India, organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India, carries the theme 'Processing for Prosperity'. The theme underscores the role of the food processing sector in driving value addition, enhancing farmer incomes, creating jobs, fostering innovation, and positioning India as a global hub. The Allana Group's strategy is closely aligned with this vision, as it continues to invest in reliable and quality sourcing, innovation-driven processing, and consumer-focused solutions that bring prosperity across the value chain.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Praises Property Mentor Samuel Leeds As Educator Who ‘Makes the Complicated Easy’.

At the exhibition, the Allana Group will showcase its wide portfolio of brands, including Mumbai Meat Company, Saffa, Premier, Steak House, Pristine, London Dairy, Allegro, Sunny Cooking Oil, Priya, Alfa, Lion, Radhuni, Bowlers, Purrfeto, Indian Poultry Alliance, Allana Shakti, and Alfa Feeds. Together, these brands represent the Group's diverse offerings across staples, condiments, ready-to-eat meals, dairy, frozen foods, snacking, poultry, and animal nutrition. This expansive display reflects the Group's integrated farm-to-fork approach and its commitment to consumer trust, food safety, and innovation.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Manish Muley, CEO - Processed Food Division, Allana Group, said: "World Food India 2025 is a landmark platform that not only celebrates India's rich food heritage but also showcases its immense potential as a global food processing hub. At the Allana Group, we see our participation as an opportunity to highlight how we are strengthening India's role as a global food hub through innovation, sustainability, and consumer trust. With our diverse portfolio, we are aligned with this year's theme, 'Processing for Prosperity,' by creating value across the supply chain - from empowering farmers and building livelihoods to delivering high-quality, nutritious, and safe products to consumers worldwide."

World Food India is the Government of India's flagship international event that brings together policymakers, global food companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators. The 2025 edition will see participation from over 80 countries and is expected to open new opportunities for collaboration, trade, and investment across the food value chain.

Founded in 1865, the Allana Group is one of India's oldest and most respected conglomerates with a presence in more than 85 countries. The Group is dedicated to delivering safe, nutritious, and innovative food solutions across categories while upholding its 160-year legacy of trust and quality.

About the Allana Group:

With a proud history that can be traced back to 1865, the Allana brand represents a long tradition of quality, innovation, and excellent customer service. Today, it is India's largest exporter of processed food products and agro-commodities, including poultry, protein, processed / frozen fruit and vegetable products, and coffee and pet treats / chews. We export to the requirements of over 85 countries while maintaining the highest standards of quality in procurement, manufacturing, and distribution. With 160 years of experience, the Allana Group has excelled at providing an ever-increasing range of products & services to customers in India & beyond.

For more information, visit: www.allana.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)