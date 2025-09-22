Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua once turned his attention from the ring to the world of property, and praised British entrepreneur and investor Samuel Leeds for his ability to explain complex ideas with clarity.

In a direct message sent to Leeds in 2019 via Instagram, Joshua wrote:

“Hi Samuel,

The thing you do great is make something complicated easy to understand.

Being gifted is one thing but being able to deliver your message is a special talent.

Keep being you and keep doing your thing.

We are investing heavily into the market. If there’s business to be done please email the boys and let’s spread knowledge and wealth 👊.”

The message came after Joshua began following Leeds online, sparking an exchange that led the boxing star’s brother and business advisors to spend a day with the property mentor, learning first-hand about his investment strategies.

For Leeds, who has spent a decade teaching financial freedom through property, the praise was a major validation: “When someone of AJ’s stature recognises your ability to teach and break things down, it means a lot. He’s not just a world-class athlete, he’s a serious entrepreneur.” Joshua has since gone on to expand his property empire to a reported £150m.

Inspired to Step into the Ring Himself

Leeds says Joshua also inspired him to take up boxing more seriously. In 2023, he accepted a charity match against fellow property educator Rob Moore. In front of an audience of nearly 2,000, Leeds won on points after knocking Moore down in the first round.

The fight raised £250,000 for charity, which Leeds directed into projects supporting communities in remote parts of Africa.

“Anthony inspired me, not just to get in the gym, but to push myself outside my comfort zone,” Leeds explained. “The fact that our bout also raised a quarter of a million for good causes makes me proud.”

Building Authority in Property and Beyond

Today, Leeds continues to run his training academy and invest in property, with a mission of helping ordinary people achieve financial freedom. Endorsements from public figures ranging from Joshua to entrepreneurs and politicians have placed him in the spotlight as one of the UK’s most visible voices in property education.

