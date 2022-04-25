Alliance Group adds Rajendra Joshi to the Board of Directors; Appoints Mr Rajendra Joshi as the Whole Time Director of the Company

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): South India's Largest Real Estate Developer, Alliance Group & Urbanrise, today announced that the company has appointed Rajendra Joshi to its Board of Directors as a Whole Time Director, with effect from April 6, 2022.

A veteran with 30 years of experience, Rajendra Joshi has led many leading brands in the country and has been instrumental in launching many brands and firms with respect to financial services and the real estate industry in the South Indian metros. Rajendra Joshi comes with an educational background of Masters in Physics from the University of Jodhpur and an MBA from the University of Ajmer. Having joined the Alliance Group in the year 2016, as the Executive Director of Sales and Marketing, Rajendra Joshi, with his high level of administrative and Sales & Marketing acumen has guided the company in launching over 25 million sq ft of residential community and developing over 22,000 homes.

Commenting on the appointment, Manoj Namburu, Chairman and Managing Director of Alliance Group said, "We are pleased to welcome Rajendra Joshi to the board as the whole-time Director. Rajendra Joshi's experience and leadership has contributed to the company's significant growth over the years. Rajendra's long history in leadership, his administrative capability and his valuable contribution to the company makes him an ideal person for this role. I am confident that Rajendra will bring more depth and diversity to our Board."

