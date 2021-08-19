New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/SRV Media): India is seeing unprecedented growth in the EV sector and there is a consistent rise in the number of people not only interested in Electric Vehicles but also purchasing them.

While foreign firms like Tesla have a lot to do with the rise in the trends of Electric vehicle purchases around the world, this rise is being sustained with the help of indigenous firms by providing EV technologies and products rooted in the needs and aspirations of the Indian market.

While many Indian firms like Tata, Ola, Ather, etc. are claiming their piece of the pie in India's electric mobility growth story, there are certain firms investing in technologies and products that sustain electric mobility and keep it going. One of them being Electric vehicle charging solutions.

EV chargers are going to be of utmost importance to electric mobility. Electric vehicles will only be lucrative to their potential buyers when their insecurity of going out of power and getting stranded in the middle of nowhere is addressed. Hence, it is important that the sector gives its due importance to the charging infrastructure. And that's where ALPHAA EV comes in.

Based in a business hub like Pune, ALPHAA EV recently launched a range of AC Electric Vehicle Chargers on India's 75th Independence Day in the presence of Abhijeet Mulay, ARAI and Kedar Kshirsagar, Skoda VW; making them Maharashtra's first EV Charger dedicated manufacturing company.

The company also have plans for expansion into fast charging segment in the coming year. They have an in-house dedicated R&D Team and a 6000 Sq Ft workshop to address the need and demand for EV charging solutions. Their products have been designed to accustom to the needs of an average Indian electric vehicle user so as to fulfil all their requirements.

Furthermore, the products have a futuristic and rugged design, to ensure the long life of the equipment. The chargers are also weather-resistant and waterproof considering the frequent climatic changes in India. Additionally, the products are IoT enabled and remotely controllable to allow convenience to the users.

Also, if one doesn't own an electric vehicle, that doesn't mean that they will have absolutely no incentive in investing in an electric vehicle charger. ALPHAA EV chargers support a revenue generation model on their EV chargers. This means consumers will have an opportunity to earn some revenue every time someone uses their charger to power up.

So as a business owner if one has a store or a restaurant or land, installing an EV charger will provide them with a decent side income. Additionally, it'll attract more potential customers to their business at the behest of charging their EVs hence giving a twofold advantage. It can be easily located via GPS, helping the drivers conveniently land to the charger.

ALPHAA EV has been able to foresee the undeniable growth of the electric mobility sector and has strategically invested in a business that aims at not only earning from the growth but also sustaining it. With firms like ALPHAA EV, India will only have more reasons to invest in Electric Vehicles and electric mobility.

For inquiries or dealership of ALPHAA EV chargers, connect at support@alphaaev.com or visit https://alphaaev.com

