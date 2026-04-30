Business News | Amazon Launches Solar-Powered CSR Initiative to Electrify BMC Schools and Improve Community Safety in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Amazon has launched a Solar Energy Community Development Project in Mumbai, aimed at strengthening public school infrastructure and improving safety in underserved communities through clean energy solutions.

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The event was graced by key dignitaries from Amazon, including Mr. Saji PK and Mr. Adityaa Chowdry, along with members of the CSR team, Ms. Brinda Alankar and Ms. Rashika Saini. Government officials present included Mr. Shashikant Memane, Executive Engineer, School Infrastructure Cell (Eastern Suburbs), and Ms. Manisha Pawar, Sub-Engineer, SIC, S Ward.

Representing the implementation partner, Dr. Sachin Shigwan, Founder and Director of Green India Initiative, popularly known as The Solar Man of India, attended the ceremony alongside Mr. Suyog Gangavane, CEO of Green India Initiative. The occasion also witnessed the presence of representatives from Nirmiti Foundation and other partner organizations.

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Implemented under Amazon's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the initiative integrates renewable energy, education, and community development to deliver long-term social and environmental impact.

The project has been executed in partnership with Nirmiti Foundation as the NGO partner and Green India Initiative as the implementation partner. It was inaugurated at Hariyali School, Powai, in the presence of Amazon representatives, civic officials, and project stakeholders.

As part of the initiative, solar on-grid rooftop systems with a cumulative capacity of 75 kWp have been installed across 17 schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the Powai region. These systems enable schools to generate clean energy while maintaining grid connectivity, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply and reduced electricity costs.

Reliable electricity is expected to significantly enhance the learning environment by supporting better use of lighting, ventilation, and digital education tools. The initiative also introduces students to practical applications of sustainability, reinforcing awareness of renewable energy from an early stage.

Beyond educational infrastructure, the project addresses safety concerns in nearby communities through the installation of 50 solar-powered street lights across Bhangshila Village, Ultan Pada, Bangoda, and Indira Nagar. These areas, which previously experienced limited access to consistent lighting, have seen improved visibility and safer mobility, particularly during early morning and evening hours.

In regions close to forested zones, including Bhangshila and Ultan Pada, improved lighting has also helped mitigate safety concerns related to wildlife movement, enabling residents to navigate public spaces with greater confidence.

From an environmental standpoint, the transition to solar energy is expected to reduce carbon emissions by lowering dependence on conventional power sources, aligning with India's broader renewable energy and sustainability goals.

The initiative is also expected to deliver long-term economic benefits. Reduced energy costs for schools can support reinvestment into academic and infrastructure development, while improved lighting in communities contributes to extended economic activity and enhanced quality of life.

Representatives from partner organisations highlighted that the project demonstrates the potential of collaborative, scalable solutions in addressing infrastructure and sustainability challenges at the grassroots level.

This initiative underscores Amazon's continued focus on driving inclusive and sustainable development, using clean energy as a catalyst to strengthen education systems, improve community wellbeing, and contribute to a greener future.

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