New Delhi [India], August 28: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) successfully organized the Ambassadors' Roundtable Meet on August 28 in New Delhi as a precursor to the forthcoming India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 scheduled to be held in Mumbai from 27th to 31st October at the NESCO Exhibition Centre. The event, held at Hotel Taj Mansingh, New Delhi brought together resident Ambassadors and High Commissioners from over 25 countries, along with senior officials, industry leaders, and representatives from multilateral and bilateral institutions.

The Roundtable was chaired by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Addressing the gathering, the Minister underlined the strategic importance of India's maritime sector in enhancing trade, fostering innovation, and advancing global connectivity. He reiterated the Government of India's commitment to transforming the maritime sector into a driver of economic growth, sustainability, and international collaboration. He further added, "The power of water is empowering the global society to grow in many aspects of human civilization. That is why, we should explore the power and resources of water, without affecting our ecology and environment. We have to have a sustainable world as family, with environment, ecology, better climate for a better future."

The event was also addressed by Shri Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, who highlighted ongoing government initiatives aimed at modernizing port infrastructure, expanding inland waterways, and promoting investments in green and digital shipping. Expressing this confidence in India's maritime sector, he said, "Among the many drivers of the transformation of the Indian economy, the maritime and logistic sector offers some of the most promising avenues. Our hon'ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi ji has often emphasized that ports are not just gateway of prosperity, but also gateways of India's Future. By this vision, India is modernizing its maritime sector, so that it becomes a pillar of nation building technologies and an ocean of sustainable development."

The session witnessed the participation of distinguished officials including Shri Shaktikanta Das, PS-2 to the Prime Minister and Shri Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, who emphasized the synergy between India's maritime vision and its evolving global partnerships.

A detailed sectoral presentation by Shri R. Laxmanan, Joint Secretary, MoPSW provided an overview of the proposed agenda for India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, showcasing emerging opportunities for international cooperation, private sector participation, and innovation-led growth.

The Ambassadors' Roundtable facilitated substantive discussions on emerging opportunities for investment, collaborative projects in shipbuilding and port-led development, promotion of blue economy pathways, digitalization in maritime logistics, and adoption of environment-friendly shipping practices.

Summarizing the deliberations, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal stated that initiatives under India Maritime Week 2025 will provide an important platform to position India as a global maritime hub, while fostering deeper engagement with India's international partners.

The outcomes from the Roundtable will be duly integrated into the preparations for India Maritime Week 2025, ensuring that the event addresses key priorities of stakeholders from India and abroad.

About India Maritime Week 2025:

India Maritime Week is the Ministry's biennial flagship event, bringing together national and international policymakers, investors, and thought leaders to discuss and shape the future of Indian ports and logistics. The 2025 edition will spotlight India's journey towards maritime excellence through people, infrastructure, and a future-ready vision.

