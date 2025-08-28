Swifties all over the world are brimming with joy as Taylor Swift got hitched to Travis Kelce. In case you missed it, the 35-year-old pop sensation and the Kansas City Chiefs star announced their engagement on Tuesday (August 26). The announcement immediately went viral, with fans from across the globe celebrating the couple’s first step toward togetherness. Sharing pictures of their dreamy proposal, Taylor Swift captioned her post, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." What Is the Age Difference Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Know Their Relationship Timeline.

How Travis Kelce Proposed Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce who have been dating since 2023 are one of the most influential couples in Hollywood currently. In an interview with ABC, Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce revealed that the proposal took two weeks ago at Travis' home. He said, "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner and he said, 'Lets go out and have a glass of wine.' They got out there and thats when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Viral Engagement Pictures

A Look at Taylor Swift’s Net Worth

Taylor Swift, who is the richest female musician in the world, is also among Hollywood's wealthiest celebrities. According to Forbes, the "Blank Space" hitmaker has a net worth of INR 1.6 billion. She entered the billionaire club in October 2023 after the major success of her Eras World Tour. She is also believed to be the first musician in the entertainment industry to achieve billionaire status purely through earnings from her songs and shows.

According to Forbes, her total earnings stand at USD 800 million from royalties and her music catalogue generated around USD 600 million. Her real estate portfolio is valued at USD 110 million. This includes a mansion in Rhode Island worth USD 30 million and a property in Nashville worth USD 6 million.

Travis Kelce Net Worth

Talking about Travis Kelce, his net worth is estimated at USD 90 million. The 35-year-old, three-time Super Bowl winner, has earned USD 111 million on the field and USD 190 million off the field through brand deals and endorsements. This also includes the three-year contract he and his elder brother, Jason Kelce, signed with Wondery for their podcast, New Heights.

Travis, who began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, played a major role in helping the team bag Super Bowls LIV and LVII. In 2024, he extended his contract for two years, worth USD 34.25 million. ‘Terrific Person’: Donald Trump Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement, Who Once Said ‘I Hate Taylor Swift!’ Shares Surprise Well-Wishes (Watch Video).

Taylor Swift Jason Kelce Net Worth Over the Years

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Combined Net Worth

Taylor Swift clearly earns much more than her beloved better half. Together, they’re worth a staggering USD 1.69 billion, making them one of the richest power couples in the world. There’s love, and there’s also plenty of money with this duo. We wish them more success as they begin their forever journey together. As of now, the couple has not announced their wedding date.

