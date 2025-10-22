The International Convention on Disruptive Technologies and Innovations on Sustainable Maritime Practices

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22: AMET University, India's premier maritime institution, successfully hosted the 25th Annual General Assembly (AGA25) of the International Association of Maritime Universities (IAMU) from October 13 -18, 2025, marking the first time this prestigious global event has been held in India.

Organized in collaboration with IAMU, the six-day event included a four-day International Conference on "Disruptive Technologies and Innovations on Sustainable Maritime Practices," conducted at AMET University, Chennai, and Hotel Radisson Blu, Mamallapuram.

The event brought together 162 delegates representing 93 maritime universities from 42 countries, creating a dynamic platform for discussions, academic exchange, and global collaboration on advancing sustainable maritime education and innovation.

Key Dignitaries and Highlights:

- The conference was presided over by Dr. Shan Hongjiun, Chair of IAMU and President of Dalian Maritime University, China, who highlighted IAMU's pivotal role in global maritime cooperation.

- Dr. J. Ramachandran, Chancellor of AMET University and Chief Patron of AGA25, inaugurated and closed the event, reaffirming AMET's vision to serve as a global hub for maritime knowledge, education, and research.

- The event was formally inaugurated by Shri Shyam Jeganathan, Director General of Shipping, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India. He emphasized India's emergence as a maritime leader and detailed the ₹69,725 crore Cabinet-approved package to strengthen shipbuilding, ship recycling, and green maritime practices.

- Mr. Takeju Ogata, Chairman of The Nippon Foundation, Japan, praised AMET for addressing urgent global maritime challenges and fostering international unity in ocean governance.

- Dr. Takeshi Nakazawa, Executive Director of IAMU, delivered a special address on the evolving trends in maritime education and academia-industry linkages.

Major Outcomes:

- Announcement of the formation of a World Maritime Industry Advisory Board to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry on a global scale.

- Promotion of emerging technologies and digital transformation in maritime education and training.

- Continued focus on sustainability, safety, and innovation across global maritime institutions.

The conference was expertly curated by Dr. Deepa Rajesh, Vice President - Academic and Programme Editor of AGA25, who outlined the thematic structure and participation data. Dr. Sangeetha Albin, Registrar of AMET University, ensured seamless coordination and presented awards for best paper presentations.

Closing and Technical Tour:

In his closing remarks, Col. Dr. G. Thiruvasagam, Provost of AMET and President of AGA25, reflected on the key takeaways and strategic directions outlined during the event. Delegates concluded the conference with a technical tour of AMET's world-class facilities, including the Maersk Centre of Excellence and Maritime Simulation Centre, showcasing India's advanced maritime capabilities.

