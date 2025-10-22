UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid and Juventus are unbeaten so far in this season’s UEFA Champions League, but while the Los Blancos have won both their opening games, the Bianconeri have only shared the spoils in their games. The two teams clash in the Santiago Bernabeu this evening and it should be a high-octane encounter. Real Madrid are top of the Spanish La Liga and barring that slip up against Atletico Madrid, the team has hardly put a foot wrong. Opponents Juventus, on the other hand, have dropped to the seventh spot in the Italian Serie A and need a positive result here to get their confidence back. Real Madrid versus Juventus will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Fermin Lopez Nets Hat-Trick, Lamine Yamal Scores as Catalan Giants Secure Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Ferland Mendy and Trent Alexander-Arnold have returned to first-team training with Real Madrid, but lack match fitness to feature in this tie. Kylian Mbappe will lead the attack with Arda Guler pushing forward as the playmaker. Vinicius Jr and Franco Mastantuono will drive the team forward with their creative play from the wings. Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni will form the central midfield partnership.

Juventus will opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation with Jonathan David as their central striker. Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao are the two attacking midfielders for the Italian club. Manuel Locatelli is the heartbeat of their midfield and will link their play together, along with the help of fellow midfielder Khephren Thuram. Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are the two names missing out due to injuries. Bayer Leverkusen 2-7 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Desire Doue Hits Brace, Ousmane Dembele Scores as 10-Men Parisians Continue Winning Start (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Madrid vs Juventus Date Thursday, October 23 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Real Madrid vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will square off against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 23. The Real Madrid vs Juventus UCL 2025-26 match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AS Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Real Madrid vs Juventus live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channel. For the Real Madrid vs Juventus online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of AS Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Real Madrid are dominating teams with their solid style of attacking football and this should be an easy win for the club.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2025 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).