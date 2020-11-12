Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): In line with its brand philosophy "Paison Se Badhkar", Paisabazaar.com, India's largest marketplace platform for lending products, has released its new brand film, "My Father's Dream #StoryOfADaughter".

The film has, in 4 days, garnered over 6 million views on YouTube and other digital channels.

The long-format film, in line with Paisabazaar.com's brand philosophy #PaisonSeBadhkar, is about a father's struggle to fulfill his dream of owning a home

The inspiration came from millions of customers, who visit Paisabazaar.com with the trust to find the best loan offer and assistance

A research survey by Paisabazaar.com revealed 74 per cent of its consumers had to spend most of their life-savings to buy a house; 14 per cent withdrew their PF; 9 per cent had to plan for 10 years to buy a house

The long-format film is about the challenges of middle-class India to fulfil one of the most common yet unfulfilled aspirations - Buying a house. Narrated by a daughter, the film showcases the trials and tribulations of her father as he spends his life, trying to realise his dream of having his own home.

Paisabazaar.com says the genesis of the film came from conversations with millions of its customers who aspire to fulfil their life dreams and come to Paisabazaar.com with the trust to find the best offer on loans and free end-to-end assistance. With varied consumer segments from over 1100 cities and towns visiting the platform every month, Paisabazaar.com says its objective, as a consumer brand, remains to help India access credit seamlessly.

Receiving Brand Love from all quarters

The film has been shared over 20,000 times on Facebook and has resonated with a large section of the audience, especially among parents and young women. It also has received accolades from several influencers organically.

"I loved the film and (the brand's) initiative to show how, today girls are taking the responsibility and fulfilling their parents' dreams," read a comment on YouTube.

"I saw this beautiful ad by Paisabazaar... It's beautifully scripted. The passion to live and the joy of spreading happiness should be an aim for all us," said Actor Karanvir Bohra in a video post on Instagram.

"A compelling story, which resonates with people, young and old, across the country, and one that's been told skilfully. The music and the song at the end turns the emotion knob to the max," said Nima DT Namchu, independent Creative Consultant and Former CCO, Havas Worldwide.

"Paison Se Badhkar" is not just a brand philosophy, it's brand commitment

The film is particularly relevant in today's environment where Home Loans are seeing a surge in demand, but remains a complex product with long-term financial implications on consumers.

Paisabazaar conducted a survey as a part of its pre-production research for the film to understand the struggles consumers go through in order to buy their home. The survey revealed the following consumer insights:

74 per cent of home loan customers had to spend a large part of their life savings to pay the down-payment of their house

14 per cent of borrowers also withdrew their PF savings

For 25 per cent of respondents, it took more than 3 years, from planning to buying a house

9 per cent had to wait for 10 years before they could afford to buy a house

"Choosing the right offer, especially in a long-term product like Home Loans, is critical due to the high costs involved. Paisabazaar.com has always strived to help consumers choose the most-suited loan, through technology, product and process innovations that aims to resolve deep-rooted consumer need gaps. Our brand ethos of 'Paison Se Badhkar' is about this commitment to our consumers to be always on their side, with the right product and advise," said Naveen Kukreja, CEO and Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com.

As a high ticket size loan, the process of home loan is more complex and time-consuming due to paper-heavy, offline and multi-step processes. Paisabazaar, through its end-to-end expert assistance model, which includes document pick-up, thorough coordination with lender etc. aims to make it easy, transparent and convenient for consumers. 65 per cent of Paisabazaar customers said they were able to avail the home loan in less than 3 weeks, through Paisabazaar.

"Our brand philosophy of Paison Se Badhkar is at the centre of everything we do as business. Over the years, conversations with our customers clearly indicated that taking a loan is not just a monetary transaction for them. More often than not, it usually represents life goals, aspirations and at times, dire need. It is with this deep awareness that we strive to create a technology-led brand with a human face," said Sai Narayan, CMO, Paisabazaar.com.

Paisabazaar.com's last brand film based on 'Paison Se Badhkar' "The Wedding Speech" released last year and received tremendous response from all over the country and beyond, with over 100 million views on digital platforms.

