Every year, November 13 is observed as World Kindness Day. On this day, participants try to make the world a better place. World Kindness Day 2020 falls on Thursday. People, either as individuals or as organisations, celebrate random acts of kindness and promote good deeds and activities. In fact, practising kindness daily makes you healthier and happier.

World Kindness Day was formed in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement (WKM) to promote kindness throughout the world. It is observed in more than 28 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

World Kindness Day Date

WKD is an international holiday which is celebrated on November 13 annually. It is a day dedicated to kindness which bridges the divides of religion, race, politics, gender and zip codes.

Significance of World Kindness Day 2020

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, we are missing out basic things that we need to do daily. Be it about praising or thanking someone, perform the act of kindness, or make someone smile, a bit of kindness is all we need. The main goal of World Kindness Day is to create a kinder world and make this world a better place for living.

On the eve of WKD, we at LatestLY wish you a very 'Happy Kindness Day 2020'. You can also celebrate this day by sharing ideas for random acts of kindness on social media by using hashtags- #worldkindnessday, #worldkindnessday2020 and #WKD.

