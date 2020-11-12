Happy Diwali to one and all. The festival of lights has begun today with the festivities of Vasu Baras in some regions. As people get involved in these festivities, a section of people also mark Hanuman Jayanti in India. There are two beliefs about the birth of Lord Hanuman and one of them believes that he was born on the day of Naraka Chaturdashi. This day is called as Deepavali Hanuman Puja and will be celebrated on November 14, the day of Choti Diwali this year. On this auspicious day, people also send greetings of Hanuman Puja along with Happy Diwali images and messages. If you are searching for latest Hanuman Puja 2020 wishes and messages, you have come to the right place. LatestLY gives you a collection of Lord Hanuman photos, Hanuman Jayanti wishes and Deepavali messages, HD Images of Bajrangbali and wallpapers of Lord Hanuman to send each other.

One of the beliefs about Lord Hanuman's birth states he was born on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month of Hindu Calendar. As per that tithi, Hanuman Jayanti 2020 was observed on April 8 this year. But as per another belief in Kashi, Hanumanji was born in Krishna Paksha on Kartik month of Hindu calendar which falls in Deepavali. November 14 marks the celebration of Narak Chaturdashi, also called as Choti Diwali. The same day will also be marked as Deepavali Hanuman Puja. We have made a special collection of Hanuman Puja wishes, images, wallpapers and greetings to send everyone on this auspicious day. You can download these Hanuman Jayanti wishes and messages, Bajrangbali Photos, Hanuman Diwali Puja greetings and Lord Hanuman Photos on share them for free on social media platforms. You can also check some nice Choti Diwali WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Wallpapers, Messages and SMS to send on the Naraka Chaturdashi.

Deepavali-Hanuman-Puja-2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

Deepavali Hanuman Puja wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Hanuman Deepavali Puja ki Shubhkamnayein!

Deepavali Hanuman Puja wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Hanuman Deepavali Puja 2020

Deepavali Hanuman Puja 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Hanuman Deepavali Puja 2020 ki Shubhkamnayein!

Hanuman WhatsApp Stickers

People can share these wishes for Hanuman Jayanti in Diwali wishes and greetings via WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers as well. HERE is the link to download Lord Hanuman WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app. We hope our collection of Deepavali Hanuman Puja 2020 will help you to send the wishes for this auspicious day. Wishing you all Happy Diwali and Happy Deepavali Hanuman Puja 2020!

