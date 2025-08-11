PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11: AMITY UNIVERSITY proudly announces the launch of the "ANSHUL GARG MOHAN HUMAN RESOURCES EXCELLENCE AWARD," a new initiative aimed at recognizing and supporting outstanding MBA students specializing in Human Resources.

Also Read | TikTok Layoffs in Germany: ByteDance-Owned Social Company To Lay Off 150 Berlin Employees From 'Trust and Safety' Team To Replace With AI.

The award is designed to motivate MBA HR students such as MR. AKSHAY CHAUHAN AND MS. SHREYA MATHUR Who have been conferred recently with the Cheque Prize of Rs. 50,000 each alongwith the Trophy.

This award not only supports student by providing financial assistance but also professional recognition. The award will be granted annually to a student who demonstrates exceptional performance in academic coursework, practical HR projects, and leadership qualities.

Also Read | Tripura Horror: 29-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Strangling 5-Month-Old Daughter Over Alleged Love Affair.

The award not only celebrates individual achievement but also highlights the importance of human resource management as a critical function in business success.

Overall, the "ANSHUL GARG MOHAN HUMAN RESOURCES EXCELLENCE AWARD" serves as a valuable platform to inspire MBA HR students to reach their full potential and make a positive impact in their careers.

Through this initiative, AMITY UNIVERSITY aims to foster a culture of excellence and prepare future HR leaders to meet the evolving demands of the corporate world. We believe that recognizing and supporting students' efforts will inspire them to achieve greater heights and contribute meaningfully to the HR profession." said by Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev Bansal, Addl. Pro Vice Chancellor, Dean FMS & Director ABS.

About Amity University:

Amity University is a leading educational institution committed to providing quality education and fostering innovation across various disciplines. With a focus on holistic development, Amity University offers a range of programs that prepare students for successful careers worldwide.

For Further Events Pictures, Follow the Links-

https://www.mepl-mmw.com/awards22.php

https://www.mepl-mmw.com/awards25.php

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)