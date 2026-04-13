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VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 13: India has long been known for its rich heritage of craftsmanship, artisanal excellence, and culturally rooted design. Yet, in today's digital-first world, many high-quality products and emerging brands often lack the right platform to present themselves with the value and identity they truly deserve.

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This is where Anugami comes in, a thoughtfully built platform designed to bridge the gap between exceptional Indian products and their rightful positioning in the market.

Anugami is not just a marketplace; it is a curated ecosystem that brings together traditional craftsmanship and modern, design-led brands in a premium and meaningful way. The idea behind the brand is simple yet powerful--to create a space where quality, storytelling, and identity take priority over mass listing and price-driven competition.

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The founders of Anugami envisioned a platform that goes beyond transactions. They identified a clear gap in the market: while India produces outstanding products, many brands struggle with presentation, discovery, and perception. Anugami was created to address this by focusing on how products are showcased, experienced, and valued.

At its core, Anugami follows a curated approach. Every brand and product on the platform is carefully selected to align with its philosophy of quality, design, and authenticity. This ensures that customers are not overwhelmed by clutter but instead experience a refined and premium discovery journey.

Along with offering a curated marketplace, Anugami also supports brands in strengthening their identity. From product presentation and content to storytelling and positioning, the platform works closely with brands to help them represent themselves in a more impactful and premium way.

As part of its forward-looking approach, Anugami is also integrating AI across the platform, enabling a seamless, insight-led dashboard for brands while continuously developing next-generation features to create a more intuitive and personalized experience for customers.

The mission of Anugami is to empower Indian brands and artisans by providing them with a platform that highlights their craftsmanship, builds strong brand identity, and helps them move from price-driven selling to value-driven growth.

The vision is to position India as a global hub of craftsmanship and modern brand building, where heritage and innovation coexist seamlessly. Anugami aims to become a benchmark for curated commerce, where Indian brands are not just discovered, but truly appreciated both in domestic and international markets.

By focusing on quality, curation, and meaningful brand representation, Anugami is redefining how Indian products are presented in the modern marketplace, creating a space where every brand has the opportunity to be seen, valued, and remembered.

For more details, Visit on - https://anugami.com/

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)