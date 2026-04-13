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In a bizarre yet amusing incident in Bengaluru, police were called to resolve a dispute that had nothing to do with property or parking, but everything to do with cats. Officers from Seshadripuram Police Station stepped in after a disagreement between neighbours escalated over the “custody” of four newborn kittens.

The unusual conflict began when a resident’s male cat allegedly mated with a neighbour’s female cat, which later gave birth to four kittens. What might have remained a minor neighbourhood issue quickly spiralled into a heated argument between the two families. Viral Video Shows Man Casually Walking on Track During Junior 200m Race, Fans Slam Athletics Federation of India.

Bengaluru Neighbours Clash Over Kittens After Pet Cats Mate

Police Mediate Unusual ‘Cat Custody’ Dispute in Bengaluru Bengaluru In one of the more unusual interventions for the city’s patrol units, officers from the Seshadripuram Police Station in #Bengaluru were called to settle a neighborhood dispute triggered not by humans, but by… pic.twitter.com/F3FH27euYE — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) April 13, 2026

According to police, the owners of the female cat arrived at their neighbour’s home carrying the kittens and demanded accountability. They insisted that since the male cat was the father, its owners should take full responsibility for raising the kittens. The demand led to a verbal clash, with tensions rising enough for locals to alert the police. ‘Zombie Drug’ Viral Video: Bengaluru Police to Issue Notices, Warn of Legal Action Against Misinformation Spreaders.

Responding to the call, patrol officers found themselves mediating what could best be described as a “cat custody” dispute. After calming both sides, the police worked out a practical and peaceful solution.

Instead of forcing either party to take responsibility, the officers arranged for the kittens to be handed over to a neutral third party. This creative compromise helped defuse the situation and restore harmony in the neighbourhood.

The incident has since gone viral, with many on social media amused by the unusual case, highlighting how even the smallest issues can escalate, and how quick mediation can prevent conflicts from getting out of hand.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Yasir Mushtaq), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).