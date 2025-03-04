PNN

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4: Anytime Fitness, the world's largest and fastest-growing gym chain, has achieved a significant milestone with the grand inauguration of its 150th gym at Golden I, Greater Noida (West). This landmark event was nothing short of spectacular, bringing together fitness enthusiasts, industry leaders, and celebrities who share a passion for health and wellness.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra, joined by Bollywood personalities Shahbaz Khan, Puneet Issar, Upasana Singh, Vindu Dara Singh, Miss India Asia Pacific 2013, Srishti Rana, (Arjun) Feroz Khan and Anil George. The stars celebrated the occasion & shared personal insights into their fitness journeys, inspiring the audience to prioritise their health. The event also highlighted Anytime Fitness' "Train Anywhere" feature, which allows members to work out at any club across the country, making it one of the most accessible gym chains in India.

The excitement was palpable as Vikas Jain, Managing Director, Vishal Kwatra, Director, and Navendu Jain, Director, Anytime Fitness, addressed the gathering. "Hitting the 150-gym mark is a reflection of our mission to make fitness more accessible across the country. From our first gym to the 150th, the journey has been about creating a space where people feel welcomed, supported, and motivated to work on their health. Seeing so many incredible guests here today reaffirms that fitness is for everyone, and we're only getting started," they stated. The Trio also emphasised the brand's aggressive expansion plans, adding, "We aim to expand into new cities and communities, opening more doors to fitness across India. Our goal is to establish 200+ gyms nationwide by 2026, making health and wellness accessible to more people than ever before."

Karan Veer Mehra, the popular actor and fitness enthusiast, expressed his excitement about being part of this milestone event. "Fitness is a lot more than mere good looks. It is about feeling strong, confident, and capable. Anytime Fitness stands out because it makes working out convenient and enjoyable, no matter where you are. I'm honoured to be here, celebrating a growing movement that's changing lives," he shared.

The launch event was not confined to speeches. Instead, it was a full-fledged celebration of fitness and community spirit. The day featured energetic Bhangra performances, interactive sessions with celebrities, and inspiring real-life fitness transformations from Anytime Fitness members. The media had the opportunity to engage with the celebrity guests, who shared their personal fitness philosophies and workout routines.

With state-of-the-art equipment, personalised training programs, and 24/7 accessibility, Anytime Fitness continues to redefine the fitness experience for individuals across India. This milestone marks the beginning of an even bigger journey, as the brand remains focused on expanding its presence and encouraging more people to take charge of their health.

About Anytime Fitness - Anytime Fitness India is a leading fitness franchise that offers 24/7 gym access to its members. With multiple locations across India, Anytime Fitness provides a convenient and accessible fitness solution for individuals of all fitness levels. Its state-of-the-art facilities, modern equipment, and expert trainers make it an ideal choice for achieving health and fitness goals. The brand's inclusive and supportive community fosters a motivating environment, encouraging members to lead healthier and active lifestyles.

