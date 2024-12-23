NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 23: In an effort to foster greater awareness about healthy eating habits and nutrition, over 250 students and their parents participated in an interactive and educational event, Achchi Bhookh Quiz, organized in Mumbai. The third edition of the event, hosted by Slurrp in association with Lupin Aptivate, featured a lively quiz competition, focused on enhancing knowledge about food, nutrition, and balanced diets among families. After rigorous nationwide regional rounds across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and more, the epic journey culminated with the top 12 parent-child duos facing off in the Semi-Finals and Finals held in Mumbai.

The finale, spearheaded by prominent educators and nutrition experts, along with celebrity chef Amrita Raichand aimed to bridge the gap in food literacy and address misconceptions about diet and health. Held for children from Classes 1 to 6 (aged 5 to 11), the event was designed to encourage intergenerational learning, with the program highlighting key aspects of healthy living, including the importance of eating seasonal fruits and vegetables, reducing processed food intake, and the benefits of regular exercise.

The contenders gathered from across India for the national semi-finals and final, with the prizes up for grabs including mountain bikes, a laptop, a tablet PC, and a smartwatch. One of the standout features of the event was the execution of 100 nutrition workshops for families throughout the country. The flagship quiz competition, which saw active participation from students and parents as teams, attracted over 22,000 pan-India online registrations across different cities. Over 100 teams each from 10 locations were selected for an absorbing Cluster Finals round that saw 10 pairs of finalists advancing to the Grand Finale, along with 2 lucky teams with the highest points joining the top 10 finalists.

The finale saw a total of 12 child-parent pairs ready to ace the quiz for the top spots. The questions covered topics such as the nutritional value of different food items, myths about diets, and tips for planning balanced meals along with pop-culture and general knowledge. With 12 teams split into 2 semi-finals, the top 3 from both rounds competed to be crowned the National Champion.

Milan Bijoy, a student of Dr. Pillai Global Academy, New Panvel topped the quiz along with his father Bijoy Rajendrababu, and took home a Hybrid Bicycle, Laptop, Trophy and Certificate, while Samkit Gupta of St. Soldier's School, Panchkula took home a Hybrid Bicycle, Samsung Tablet, Trophy and Certificate as the first runners-up, partnering his mother, Anjali Jain. Avyukt Doshi from Children's Academy, Ashok Nagar, Mumbai, and his mother Sejal Doshi, were crowned the second runners-up and awarded a Hybrid Bicycle, Smartwatch, Trophy and Certificate.

Commenting on the finale, Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder and CEO, Slurrp and HT Labs, said, "At Slurrp, we believe that building a strong foundation of nutrition knowledge starts at home and extends to the community. Initiatives like this not only empower children and their parents to make informed food choices but also foster a culture of mindful eating and healthy living. It's inspiring to see parents and children coming together to learn, share, and commit to better health. In our mission to engage and making food education accessible, we strive to creating new avenues for learning and knowledge."

Anil V Kaushal, Business Head, LupinLife, added, "This quiz celebrates the values of healthy eating, curiosity, and the joy of learning. The enthusiastic response from participants has been truly inspiring, reflecting its positive impact on young minds and fostering stronger family connections. It's been heartening to see the impact of knowledge building among the future stars of the country."

Experts also addressed audience queries, creating an engaging and informative experience for all attendees. The program concluded with students taking a pledge to adopt healthier lifestyles and help spread awareness within their communities. With the support of LupinLife, the quiz was an engaging experience and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in tackling the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues among younger generations.

Slurrp is an all-in-one recipe aggregator designed to make cooking and meal planning easier for everyone. With a nationwide community of 7+ lakh home chefs and foodies, it helps you discover calorie-counted recipes that match their diet choices, fitness goals, and taste preferences, catering to all cooking skill levels-from beginners to experts. Offering a wide range of recipes across cuisines and meal types, Slurrp ensures variety and flexibility in meal preparation. Further, the site also offers a variety of food industry insights, including trends, special features and more.

