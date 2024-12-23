It has been said that marriages are made in heaven, but what if those marriages don't last long? Then, who is to blame? Well, the answer to this will have many angles, with one sad ending: a once-beloved couple, who thought love was all they had, will say goodbye to each other and never relive their love story because they are getting a divorce. Yet another end of a reunion or rumours of divorce making headlines. This time, it involves cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his actress-doctor wife, Dhanashree Verma. A few days ago, Chahal shared a series of cryptic posts on social media, touching on themes of solitude and starting anew. While nothing has been confirmed, it's worth noting that the last time Chahal interacted with Dhanashree's posts was on November 14, when he liked one of her pictures. Since then, he hasn't liked or shared any photos or stories featuring his wife. But, Who Is Dhanashree Verma? Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Divorced? Cricketer Shares Cryptic Instagram Story, KRK Claims Duo Has Separated.

Meet Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma was born on September 27, 1996, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She is an Indian dancer, choreographer, and and she is a dentist. She is recognised as the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She rose to prominence in the media when news of her ring ceremony with Chahal broke on August 8, 2020. Dhanashree runs a YouTube channel named "Dhanashree Verma," where she regularly posts dance and comedy videos. Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence on Getting Trolled for Her Viral Picture With Choreographer Pratik Utekar, Asks Trolls To ‘Be Kind and Spread Love’ (Watch Video).

Dhanashree Verma’s Education Qualification

Dhanashree completed her early education at Jamnabai Narsee International School in Mumbai. She then pursued her degree in clinical/medical science at DY Patil Dental College and Hospital in Navi Mumbai. With a natural flair for acting and dancing from a young age, her ultimate aspiration has always been to become a successful dancer.

Dhanashree Verma’s Music Video

Apart from being a dentist and a Youtuber, she is best known for her roles in Bali: Pyaar Chahiye (2021), Jassie Gill & Simar Kaur: Oye Hoye Hoye (2021), and Balle Ni Balle (2022).

