New Delhi [India], August 13: AriesX, India's youngest and fastest-growing brand in lighting, camera, and studio equipment, is launching its new Light Kits under the "Made to Light" campaign. To mark this launch, AriesX is organizing a giveaway open to anyone who purchases an AriesX product -- online or offline -- from 1st August 2025 onwards. The giveaway will be officially announced on 10th August 2025, and will run until 10th November 2025. Winners will be declared on 14th November 2025.

The giveaway is designed to boost visibility around the new launch and strengthen engagement. Customers who purchase any AriesX product within the given timeframe can enter by filling out a form and uploading their invoice. The first prize is a premium Light Kit worth ₹1,54,300, the second prize is a set of light modifiers worth ₹50,000, and the third prize is an assortment of products worth ₹20,000 -- bringing the total prize value to ₹2,24,300. Winners will be selected through a lucky draw, with one winner taking home the complete Light Kit, and two others receiving the AriesX Light Modifier Sets. AriesX products are available both online and through offline partner dealerships located in cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, and Tier 2 cities such as Jaipur, Surat, Ranchi, and more.

"We are launching this giveaway as part of our effort to strengthen our offline network and support our dealers, while also giving back to the growing AriesX customer base," said Archisman Misra, Founder & CEO of StudioBackdrops. "Our goal with these new Light Kits is to offer a complete and comprehensive lighting solution that's accessible, high-quality, and easy to set up."

AriesX Light Kits and Light Modifiers are built to meet professional standards. All products are tested in real production environments and offer performance that rivals international brands, while remaining affordable and easily accessible to customers across India.

For complete details, visit the official campaign page: https://ariesx.com/made-to-light-giveaway/

About StudioBackdrops:

StudioBackdrops, founded in 2016 and based in New Delhi, is a leading D2C platform that curates and delivers photography, videography, and audio equipment across India. Built to fill gaps in the Indian creative tools market, it offers one of the largest collections of backdrops and imaging gear, all at affordable prices. StudioBackdrops aims to be the go-to omnichannel destination for creators in Asia, fostering a growing community by combining a wide product range with educational support and a guided, trustworthy buying experience.

