In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was packed with drama, emotions, and shocking twists. The episode began on a cheerful note with Noina bonding warmly with Tulsi’s children. When Pari teased Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) about not mentioning friends like Noina, Tulsi (Smriti Irani) admitted she was also unaware of her. Noina promised to share fun stories about Mihir, setting a lighthearted tone for the sangeet ceremony. The celebrations saw lively dances from both Pari and Ajay’s families, with Pari and Ajay’s romantic performance moving Mihir to tears. Mihir even joined his daughter for a dance, cherishing the moment before her wedding. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: More Drama in Tulsi Virani’s House With Actress Barkha Bisht’s Entry As Mihir Virani's Love Interest! (Read to Know)

Viren’s Storeroom Misconduct Shocks Tulsi

However, the mood changed drastically when Viren cornered Munni, the house help, in the storeroom. Making her uncomfortable with inappropriate suggestions, he offered money for her company. Tulsi arrived just in time, finding a visibly scared Munni. Viren denied wrongdoing, claiming they were only discussing a necklace theft.

Watch the Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Police Drama Erupts at Sangeet

Nandini, fearing Viren’s intentions, urged Tulsi to call the police. Soon after, in the middle of the festivities, police arrived to arrest Viren for misbehaving with a girl. The revelation that Tulsi had filed the complaint stunned everyone, especially when Munni stayed silent, leading the police to back off. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Show Opens Strong With 2.3 TRP, Smriti Irani Says Revival Has ‘Recreated History’

Pari–Ajay Wedding Called Off After Viren’s Shocking Revelation

Tensions escalated when Pari’s mother-in-law accused Tulsi of ruining the wedding. Ajay’s family called off the marriage, adding to the chaos. In a final blow, Viren exposed Pari’s past with Ranvijay, shocking Ajay’s family and leaving both sides reeling. Watch the latest episode of Kyunki 2 on StarPlus and JioHotstar.

