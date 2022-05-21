Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 21 (ANI/PNN): Despite Hockey being the national sport of the country, it is cricket which rules over the hearts of the citizens. It creates a lot of excitement and frenzy amongst the fans. Cricket is like a religion and the most-watched sport in India. It unites Indians like nothing else.

In short, it is safe to say that cricket is not merely a sport but an emotion in our country which makes people come together for good.

Like IPL being the IP for India, AMPL "Artist Management Premier League", an IP created by Red Cherry Entertainment supported by "JSK247 Book", is one such initiative to connect people from Bollywood and the entertainment industry.

The idea behind AMPL, supported by "JSK247 Book", is to bring artists and the Entertainment industry together and give them time to relax, have fun, and connect through Cricket.

The USP of AMPL is to bring the celebrities together and bring the people who work hard behind the scenes under one roof for the first time in India.

Mumbai is the hub of Bollywood and the entertainment industry; the two previous seasons of AMPL - 'Box Cricket' and 'Overarm Cricket' were organized by team Red Cherry in Mumbai itself.

Both the events sailed through flawlessly with high spirits, sportsmanship, healthy competitiveness, & excellent PR coverage with famous celebrities, who graced the crease with their presence and participated in the playing teams.

Like in the previous seasons, we witnessed the who's who of the TV & Bollywood industry, to name a few: Sunny Leone, Munmun Dutta, Meet Bros, Rakesh Kumaar, Aditya Narayan, Mohammed Irfan, Divya Kumar, Sabri Brothers, Abhijeet Sawant and many more.

This one-of-a-kind initiative by Red Cherry Entertainment is a brainchild of Keyur Sheth, MD & Founder of Red Cherry Entertainment LLP, Mumbai, an Artist, Event and Theatre Management Agency.

Due to the previous season's immense success and great reception, Red Cherry's AMPL is set to return with Season-2 of Overarm Cricket Tournament from May 24th to 26th at KaVeerNi Sports Arena Borivali West. This whole event is supported by the "JSK247 Book".

For the people who cannot attend the event, the entire tournament will be telecasted live on the YouTube Channel, which is 'Artist Management Premier League'.

So, everyone can watch it from the comfort of their own homes, anywhere in the world. And those who wish to attend the event physically and watch the live on ground cricket action are welcomed to join in.

With the support of the "JSK247 Book" team, Red Cherry Entertainment hopes to rock this season of AMPL yet again.

