Mumbai, May 21: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said that it will conduct the CISCE 10th, and 12th board exams once a year from next year onwards unlike 2022.

According to sources, the ICSE, ISC Board exams 2023 will be conducted in the month of February/ March 2023. Students can check the official notice by visiting the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

The official notification released by CISCE read, "It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the academic year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the month of February/ March 2023."

It must be noted that the board has also revised the syllabus for ICSE and ISC examinations for selected subjects. Candidates can access the revised syllabus from the official site of CISCE website. The CISCE has directed schools to plan the academic calendar accordingly so that students can prepare for the examinations.

"It may further be noted that the specimen papers for all subjects will be made available on the website of the CISCE i.e., www.cisce.org in the month of July 2022," the notification stated. Students and candidates can check the specimen papers for all subjects on the official website cisce.org. For more details, visit the official site of CISCE.

