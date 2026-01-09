NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 9: ASBL Spectra, a premium ready-to-move in gated community in Hyderabad's Financial District, has announced an innovative homebuying initiative with the launch of its 'No Registration & No GST' scheme. The scheme eliminates upfront GST and registration charges for buyers, significantly reducing the immediate financial burden associated with purchasing a ready-to-move-in home.

Located in Financial District, one of Hyderabad's most sought-after residential and commercial hubs, ASBL Spectra is addressing one of the biggest challenges faced by homebuyers today. While many buyers have strong income profiles and loan eligibility, the heavy upfront capital required for ready-to-move properties often delays or prevents purchase decisions.

The Challenge with Ready-to-Move Properties

Traditionally, purchasing a ready-to-move apartment requires buyers to arrange substantial liquid capital at the outset. Beyond the property value and down payment, buyers are required to pay 5 percent GST along with approximately 7.5 percent towards registration and stamp duty. These statutory charges, often amounting to several lakhs of rupees, must be paid simultaneously, creating a significant financial hurdle.

As a result, many genuine homebuyers who are otherwise comfortable servicing home loans struggle to arrange large sums of cash upfront, leading to delays or missed opportunities in securing completed homes.

A Restructured Approach to Home Buying

Under the 'No Registration & No GST' scheme, ASBL Spectra has restructured the purchase process by absorbing GST and registration charges into the overall transaction structure. Instead of requiring buyers to make these payments upfront, the costs are managed through a revised sale deed value, significantly lowering the immediate capital outlay.

With this scheme, buyers can now book a spacious 2,220 sq. ft. premium apartment by paying just ₹5 lakhs at the time of booking. The GST and registration components, which traditionally create financial pressure at the entry stage, are no longer required as lump-sum upfront payments. This allows buyers to secure a fully completed and ready-to-occupy home with a smoother purchase journey.

To illustrate the impact, a 2,220 sq. ft. apartment priced at ₹2.65 crore would typically require buyers to arrange approximately ₹80.86 lakhs from personal funds under a conventional purchase model. This includes GST, registration and stamp duty, along with other associated charges.

Under the 'No Registration & No GST' scheme, the same buyer requires only about ₹26.5 lakhs of personal capital. Bank financing can now cover close to 90 percent of the total cost, compared to the typical industry average of around 65 percent. This results in a reduction of over ₹54 lakhs in immediate cash requirement.

About ASBL Spectra

ASBL Spectra is a RERA-approved residential development (P02400003071) spread across approximately 7.85 acres in Financial District, Hyderabad. The project comprises four high-rise towers with G plus 39 floors and features nearly 76 percent open space, offering a balanced environment focused on natural light, ventilation, and privacy.

The gated community offers thoughtfully designed 3 BHK residences with roomsized balconies, catering to families seeking space and comfort without compromising on urban connectivity. ASBL Spectra enjoys direct access from the Outer Ring Road service lane, with Narsingi Junction just 3 minutes away, Gachibowli Circle approximately 7 to 10 minutes away, and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport reachable within 30 to 35 minutes via the ORR.

Easing the Path to Homeownership

By restructuring how GST and registration charges are handled, the scheme addresses a key concern in the ready-to-move housing segment. Higher loan coverage and lower upfront cash requirements allow buyers to preserve liquidity for interiors, furnishings, or financial contingencies, while continuing to benefit from immediate possession and clarity on the final product.

The 'No Registration & No GST' scheme is currently available on all the units at ASBL Spectra. Interested homebuyers may visit the project site in the Financial District or contact the sales team for more information on available inventory and the booking process.

