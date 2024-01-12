NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 12: Art connects people through thoughts & feelings you cannot express. While a majority of art is visually captivating, pieces that bring the beauty and joy of art to people who are not able to experience it visually, are rare. This very concept of tangible art gave rise to Project Sparsh, an initiative launched by Asian Paints and St+art. Sparsh aims to bring the magic of art to visually impaired children, letting them experience it from an entirely new perspective.

Rajasthan Netraheen Kalyan Sangh is a school in Jaipur that has been transforming the lives of visually impaired students for more than five decades. Asian Paints along with the St+art India Foundation added an artistic touch to the school by creating "tactile murals". This sensation of tactility is achieved through the Royale Play range of textured paints from Asian Paints, which turns simple surfaces into tactile language that the students can touch and feel.

The initiative focuses on touching these children's lives in a meaningful way at their school, which is like a second home to many of them. Through Sparsh, the goal is to broaden their young minds to new ways of experiencing art while sharing their pride in the vibrant and cultural heritage of Rajasthan on which the designs of the murals are based.

Outdoor Art

To make the outdoor mural a truly unique experience, they have combined a textile working technique exclusive to Rajasthan, Bandhej, together with Braille to reinforce their mission of "Art For All". The goal of this mural is to bring together seemingly contrasting elements - Bandhej and Braille, and vision and touch, all of which make this a tangible and powerful statement of 'inclusivity'. These murals, crafted in the style of Rajasthani artisans, allows the students to experience a sense of joy and belonging.

Indoor Art

While art cannot be seen by all, it certainly can be felt by all. Hence, Asian Paints along with St+art India made a first of its kind "Art Museum" for these kids with varied degrees of visual impairment. The interior mural serves as an inspiration for these students whereby they are able to experience the 'Art & Culture' of Rajasthan via this tactile mural integrated with braille for their understanding. Watch stories come alive through Kathputli, experience the vibrant hues of classic Blue Pottery and Phad Paintings, and marvel at the detail of textiles featuring Bandhej and Bagru Block Prints. The indoor exhibition is a true feast for all your senses.

Art Workshop

The workshop displays artworks created by the students during the Sparsh initiative through the Access for All program. It showcases the innate ability of every child to find happiness by providing them the tools and opportunities to express themselves. A whirlwind of textured paints, creativity and inspiration come together to create truly unique and memorable experiences that people should partake in.

Speaking about Sparsh, Mr. Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd., says, "As we continue our long-standing partnership with St+art India Foundation, we are delighted to be a part of the Sparsh initiative at the Rajasthan Netraheen Kalyan Sangh in Jaipur. At Asian Paints, we leverage art and creativity to foster inclusivity among people. Sparsh is a representation of our values of empathy and the spirit of creativity. This initiative aims to bring joy and inspiration to visually impaired students through touch and feel. We redefined art and added another dimension to it with textured paints to create murals through tactile art. These murals narrate captivating stories, from the rich heritage of Rajasthan to the indomitable spirit of Helen Keller and are accessible to all, especially people who perceive the world differently from us. Together with St+art India Foundation, the Sparsh initiative stands as a testament to our commitment to #ArtForAll."

Giulia Ambrogi, Curator & Co-founder of St+art India Foundation, expresses, "Sparsh, in collaboration with Asian Paints, embodies our commitment to 'Art for All.' Defying traditional artwork with 'Do Not Touch' restrictions, Sparsh introduces tactile dimensions, encouraging audiences to engage directly with the artworks. Through carefully curated workshops, tactile murals, and a unique indoor tactile museum, Sparsh actively breaks down barriers, making art accessible and enjoyable for the visually impaired. It reaffirms our belief that art should be a universal language, speaking to each individual's senses and experiences. Sparsh truly creates an inclusive and shared human experience."

Explore the impactful Project Sparsh by tuning in to this video www.youtube.com/watch?v=44WHWtRMVNU

Nestled in the vibrant city of Jaipur, Rajasthan Netraheen Kalyan Sangh is an educational institute that has opened its doors to visually impaired students since 1968. This institution provides a supportive environment for students not just to excel at education but also to gain essential life skills. The school is recognized by the State and Government of India as a registered charity and noted for its transformative ability to focus on the holistic improvement of students rather than just academics. Students have the opportunity to explore and excel at different extracurricular activities. The institution ensures that students with disabilities are not marginalised but instead empowered to become independent members of the community.

St+art contributes to urban regeneration and community living through contemporary urban art projects. The foundation enables a vision for democratised public spaces through interdisciplinary art interventions that are rooted in the social context. The foundation's aim is to engage the public imagination by connecting communities and providing a platform for artists and cultural exchanges.

Since 2014, the foundation has organised multiple festivals and public art projects in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore, creating iconic landmarks within all these cities. Each new edition of festivals and public art districts brings to civic spaces curated interventions, which are embedded in urban culture, and activate alternative spaces for art enabling people to reimagine how public spaces can be utilised.

For the foundation, which has been responsible for making urban art a movement in India, public art interventions are a celebration of the street as a canvas for visual creativity.

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's second-largest paint company, with a consolidated turnover of Rs. 34,489 crores (Rs. 345 billion). Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 27 paint manufacturing facilities in India, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating and introducing new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Safe Painting Service, Colour Next, and Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Stores. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use for interior and exterior walls. Their portfolio also includes SmartCare range for waterproofing, WoodTech products for wood finishes, and Adhesives range for all surfaces. The company is also present in the "Home Improvement and Decor segment" and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lighting, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio and offers a range of safe and supervised painting and interior design services.

