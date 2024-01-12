The much-anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, is set to be a historic event with the installation of the Ram Lalla idol in the sanctum-sanctorum, known as 'Pran Pratishtha.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend the ceremony, underscoring the significance of this cultural and religious milestone. In an effort to uphold the sanctity of the occasion, several states across the country have declared "dry days" on January 22, aligning with the principles of promoting sobriety and reverence during cultural events. Ram Mandir Inauguration Full Schedule: From Ram Lalla's Idol Installation to Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Everything To Know About the Historic Milestone in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has issued directives to observe a dry day. Emphasizing the magnitude of the day as a "national festival," Chief Minister Adityanath directed the statewide ban on liquor sales on the day of 'Pran Pratishtha.' Furthermore, January 22 has been declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state, allowing citizens to fully participate in the celebrations.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh, recently won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections, took the lead in declaring January 22 as a dry day. Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai announced the decision last week, underscoring the state's commitment to observing the cultural significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration.

Assam

Following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam declared January 22 as a dry day to commemorate the Ram temple's inauguration. Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah made the announcement during a press conference, reflecting the state's commitment to respecting and celebrating this momentous occasion.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Under the BJP's governance following the recent assembly election results, Rajasthan has not enforced a comprehensive ban. Nevertheless, it has been decided that meat shops within Jaipur's Municipal Corporation (JMC) Heritage area will remain closed on January 22. While BJP leader Gopal Sharma has urged the closure of liquor shops within the JMC's boundaries, Mayor Munesh Gujjar rejected the proposal citing technical grounds. The JMC limits encompass areas such as Amer, Hawa Mahal, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, and Adarsh Nagar.

Maharashtra

Governed by a coalition comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, and Ajit Pawar's NCP group, Maharashtra has not declared a dry day on January 22, considering Mumbai's cosmopolitan nature and the substantial revenue it generates.

However, BJP leaders are advocating for a ban on the sale of alcohol and meat throughout the entire state on January 22. BJP MLA Ram Kadam has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, requesting a temporary prohibition on alcohol and meat sales on the day of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple will not be confined to Ayodhya alone. The event will be broadcast live from New York's iconic Times Square, symbolizing the global importance of this cultural milestone. Additionally, the ceremony will be live-streamed at thousands of temples and booths across India, as well as at various Indian embassies and consulates worldwide.

As the nation eagerly awaits the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, the declaration of "dry days" by various states underscores the collective effort to maintain the sanctity and reverence of this historic event. The widespread observance of sobriety on January 22 reflects a commitment to cultural and religious values, ensuring a respectful and memorable celebration of the installation of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2024 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).