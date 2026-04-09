VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: The much anticipated professional fight night - Global Boxing Series (GBS) is set to make a powerful return to India's commercial hub - Navi Mumbai this 26th April Sunday, promising an electrifying evening of world-class professional boxing.

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Spearheaded by Devraj Das in association with the International Boxing Association (IBA), the event continues its mission to elevate the sport of pro boxing in India and provide a global platform for emerging and established Indian fighters who are in search for a stable career in the world of boxing.

6X World Champion & Olympian MC Mary Kom will be the special Guest of Honour along with former national cricketer & Chairman of Mary Kom Boxing Foundation - Hitesh Choudhary.

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Former Boxer & Mtv Splitsvilla fame Tayne De Villiers will act as a young ambassador who has been a part of Global Boxing Series which takes place at Nexus Seawoods mall, Navi Mumbai who are our official venue partner for the GBS 2026. Transforming the venue into a sports arena for a special one-night only event offering some intense and competitive fights in the Indian professional boxing circuit.

The highlight of the night will be headlined by Callum Dan from the United Kingdom who will lock horns with India's popular Suresh Pasham. Another Main event will also be Indian Muay Thai legend & World Kickboxing medalist Ashish Sethi who makes his boxing debut with Global Boxing Series against a much experienced Sanjay Raj in the super-middle weight division .

The fight card features many more exciting amateur & pro boxers from across India including Pavan Kalyan, Hashir, Ajay Sharma, Kunal Dutt, Rajkumar Wagh, Santhosh, Vigneshkumar, Rohit Raina & an exciting Women's division lineup headlining Gazal Maria vs Anamika Yadav & Maithreyi vs Shwetha. Boxing fans can expect an unforgettable night filled with power-packed performances by these incredible boxers, technical brilliance & edge-of-the-seat action.

Speaking about the event, Devraj Das - Founder & Owner of Global Boxing Series, shared :"We are excited to bring the Global Boxing Series back to my hometown Navi Mumbai after our previous Bangkok - Thailand tour which had over 14 participating countries. Our vision has been to create a world-class platform for Indian boxers while delivering an unmatched experience for sports fans. This edition promises to be bigger, better & more intense than ever before.

I'm grateful that the IBA - International Boxing Association President Mr Umar Kremlev supports my vision & together we have plans to host some of the most spectacular boxing nights India has ever seen. Also very grateful to have Indian legendary boxer Mary Kom coming to support our next generation of Indian boxers"

GBS Operations Head Amit Narvekar added : "Global Boxing Series will be an evolution for professional boxing in this country. As we enter 2026, the level of production & the fight card will be a treat for sports fans to witness this level of boxing in India. In addition, we will announce GBS India & Asia Title championships for our next edition in other Asian countries where Indian boxers will play a crucial role on the fight card."

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)