Business News | Aurex Enters Real Estate Market with AI-Driven Property Investment Strategy

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 30: A new player is set to reshape the real estate landscape with the official launch of Aurex on May 1, 2026, bringing together over a decade of industry experience under a single, technology-driven brand. Formed through the strategic merger of Property Gully, Blanco Thornton Properties (Delhi), and Hearth & Homes (Kolkata and Dubai), Aurex aims to position itself as an AI-powered real estate company focused on delivering high-return, data-backed property investments across India and international markets.

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Headquartered across Kolkata, Delhi, and Dubai, Aurex enters the market with a clear proposition: combining artificial intelligence with deep market expertise to unlock property opportunities that are typically inaccessible to the average investor. The company claims to offer curated deals with potential returns of up to 30% annually, alongside a portfolio that includes land investments, villas, residential assets, and exclusive off-market properties.

What sets Aurex apart is its emphasis on strategic investing. By leveraging AI-driven insights, the company identifies early-entry opportunities and guides clients toward timely exits designed to maximize profitability. In addition, Aurex integrates vastu-compliant options and focuses on "buy low, sell high" models, catering to both traditional preferences and modern investment strategies. This hybrid approach reflects a growing shift in real estate, where data intelligence meets cultural and financial sensibilities.

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The leadership team behind Aurex brings together specialists across sales, operations, and marketing, each contributing to the brand's unified vision. Saurabh Srivastava, CEO - Sales for Kolkata and Dubai, has been instrumental in driving high-value transactions and expanding international client networks. Devesh Nangla, CEO - Sales for Delhi, leads premium residential and commercial deals in one of India's most competitive property markets. Operational execution is overseen by Md Aftab, Chief Operating Officer in Kolkata, ensuring seamless delivery and client satisfaction across verticals. Marketing efforts are led by Prince Singh and Gurdeesh, who jointly steer brand strategy, digital growth, and campaign execution.

Prince Singh, Head of Marketing, said, "We are leveraging AI to transform how real estate is marketed globally. From predictive audience targeting to automated customer journeys, Aurex is designed to attract high-intent buyers from across the world and convert them with precision and scale."

Gurdeesh Singh, Head of Marketing, added, "Our focus is on combining creativity with data intelligence. Using AI-driven campaigns, we are able to identify, engage, and nurture potential clients internationally, ensuring Aurex reaches the right audience at the right time with the right message."

Speaking about the launch, Saurabh Srivastava said, "Aurex is not just another real estate company, it's a shift in how property investments are identified and executed. By combining AI with on-ground expertise, we are enabling investors to access opportunities that were previously out of reach."

Devesh Nangla added, "Our focus has always been on trust, relationships, and results. With Aurex, we are scaling that philosophy using AI technology, allowing us to deliver smarter, faster, and more profitable deals for our clients."

Highlighting the operational backbone of the company, Md Aftab noted, "Efficiency and execution are critical in real estate. At Aurex, we've built systems that ensure every client's experience is seamless, from discovery to deal closure and beyond."

As Aurex prepares for its official debut, the company is positioning itself as a next-generation real estate brand that blends innovation, exclusivity, and strategic foresight. With its strong foundation and ambitious vision, Aurex is set to make a notable entry into the evolving property investment ecosystem.

Contact Details:

Aurex

Kolkata - +91 97480 60004

Delhi - +91 95820 02006

Dubai - +971 56114 1510

To know more, visit: http://instagram.com/aurex_realestate

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