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Agency News Agency News Business News | Avataar Ventures Joins India Deep-Tech Investment Alliance as Platinum General Member Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29: Avataar Venture Partners, a growth-stage venture capital firm investing in B2B technology companies, today announced that it has joined the India Deep-Tech Investment Alliance (IDTA) as a Platinum General Member. The Alliance is an industry-led coalition of leading Indian and global investors mobilising private capital and expertise to build India-domiciled deep tech companies, in alignment with the objective of Government of India's INR 1 lakh crore ($12 billion USD) Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme.

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29: Avataar Venture Partners, a growth-stage venture capital firm investing in B2B technology companies, today announced that it has joined the India Deep-Tech Investment Alliance (IDTA) as a Platinum General Member. The Alliance is an industry-led coalition of leading Indian and global investors mobilising private capital and expertise to build India-domiciled deep tech companies, in alignment with the objective of Government of India's INR 1 lakh crore ($12 billion USD) Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme.

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As a Platinum General Member, Avataar will deploy growth capital into Indian deep tech companies over a five- to ten-year period across sectors including robotics, quantum computing, semiconductors, material science, life sciences, space-tech and other deep-tech categories. The commitment complements the Alliance's mission of accelerating entrepreneurship and ecosystem development across the India-U.S. technology corridor.

Mohan Kumar, Founding Managing Partner, Avataar Ventures, said: "India's deep tech moment is here, and the growth-stage capital that helps these companies scale into global businesses will be as critical as the seed capital that funds the first prototype. As a Platinum General Member of the India Deep-Tech Investment Alliance, Avataar is committing to deploy growth capital into India-domiciled deep tech companies over the next five to ten years, in coordination with the RDI Scheme and in partnership with the Alliance. We are proud to contribute our operating-led approach to scaling companies to this national mission."

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Shobhit Gupta, Principal, Avataar Ventures, added: "The real moat in deep tech is built at the intersection of proprietary data, domain depth, and real-world deployments; what we call Vertical IQ. India has the engineering talent, the industrial base, and now the policy tailwind to build companies that compound these advantages into durable global businesses. We are excited to work alongside the Alliance to help turn that opportunity into enduring companies."

Avataar's participation in the Alliance extends its commitment to backing India's next generation of technology leaders and complements ongoing engagement with the broader deep tech ecosystem.

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