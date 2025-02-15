VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 15: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially announced the successful completion of the esteemed Mehar Baba Competition-II (MBC-II), a pioneering initiative aimed at advancing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology in India. After nearly two years of rigorous assessments and trials, Pune-based Ayaan Autonomous Systems Pvt Ltd has emerged as the competition's winner, marking a significant milestone in India's journey toward indigenous drone autonomy.

A Landmark Achievement in UAV Innovation

The competition, launched on April 6, 2022, by defence Minister Rajnath Singh, centred around the theme of "Swarm Drone-Based System to Detect Foreign Objects on Aircraft Operating Surfaces" with a budget sanctioned of INR 300Cr for the capital procurement of UAVs. From an initial 129 applicants, four finalists were selected following extensive evaluations conducted by a Committee of Experts (CoE) comprising members from the IAF and leading civil institutions. The final phase, held in July 2024, witnessed Ayaan Autonomous Systems securing the top position through groundbreaking technological innovation and operational excellence.

Fostering Indigenous Defence Technology

The Mehar Baba Competition has played a crucial role in bridging the gap between Indian industry, academia, and the defence sector, fostering a robust ecosystem of innovation and collaboration. This initiative has significantly propelled India's drone sector by encouraging the development of indigenous UAV solutions, thereby contributing to the expansion of the defence technology landscape.

The IAF's commitment to nurturing niche technologies through competitions like MBC-II aligns with India's vision of becoming a global drone hub by 2030, as envisioned by the Hon'ble Prime Minister. By driving deep-tech solutions and fostering indigenous expertise, India is making remarkable strides toward self-reliance in defence technology.

Ayaan Autonomous Systems: Pioneering the Future

Following their victory, Ayaan Autonomous Systems expressed their excitement and gratitude. Founder & CEO, Mr. Atul Chaudhari was presented with the prestigious award by the Minister of State Defence, Shri. Sanjay Set, during Aero India 2025, in the presence of Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and other dignitaries.

"This award is a testament to our relentless efforts, passion, and the vision we set out to achieve. We indigenously designed and developed subsystems, which were rigorously evaluated by the Indian Air Force. Given the uniqueness of this requirement, we introduced several innovations throughout the competition, ultimately leading to our victory. We now look forward to an upcoming capital procurement for this solution, marking a significant step toward its operational deployment," said Atul Chaudhari.

Ayaan Autonomous Systems has been at the forefront of UAV technology, pioneering heterogeneous swarming algorithms that push the boundaries of autonomous aerial systems. Their achievements reflect not only their technological prowess but also their unwavering commitment to national defence and indigenous innovation.

A Giant Leap for India's Defence Autonomy

With the successful conclusion of MBC-II, India is set to witness a new era in UAV capabilities. The IAF's continued focus on developing autonomous aerial systems will not only strengthen national security but also create vast opportunities for research, development, and commercialization in the defence technology sector.

With Ayaan Autonomous Systems leading the charge, the future of India's drone industry looks promising. This achievement represents a significant leap toward establishing India as a global leader in defence autonomy.

