PRNewswire

Singapore, July 3: Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a leading technology enabler in the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) sectors, today announces the appointment of Harikrishnan Venkataramanan as President - ERP.

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming, Belgium vs Italy: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of BEL-W vs ITA-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

With over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology, including more than two decades in senior leadership at Ramco Systems, Hari brings a rare combination of strategic vision and deep executional expertise. His appointment marks a pivotal moment in Azentio's journey to transform and scale its ERP business across high-growth markets.

Hari has led ERP transformations across industries and geographies, delivering double-digit growth, sustained client success, and cutting-edge innovation in complex enterprise environments. He is known for building agile, customer-focused organizations that unlock real business value.

Also Read | 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4': Bhagyashree and Rishabh's Secret Marriage Faces Threat As Society Meeting Sparks Tension and Doubts (Read More).

In his new role, Hari will lead Azentio's ERP strategy across product, engineering, and go-to-market, with a focus on expanding into new verticals, accelerating product innovation, and elevating customer experience. His leadership will be key to shaping the next generation of Azentio's ERP offerings for sectors such as manufacturing, distribution, and financial management.

Sanjay Singh, CEO of Azentio, commented:

"Hari joins us at a transformative time for our ERP business. His track record of growth, innovation, and customer-centric execution makes him the ideal leader to drive our ambitions forward. We are thrilled to welcome him into the Azentio leadership team as we sharpen our focus on regional momentum and product excellence."

Harikrishnan Venkataramanan, President - ERP, added:

"I'm energised by the opportunity to lead Azentio's ERP business into its next phase. Today, ERP is about far more than operations, it's about enabling intelligent, connected, and scalable enterprises. With Azentio's strong regional foundation and product DNA, I'm excited to unlock new value for our customers and partners."

Hari's appointment reinforces Azentio's commitment to delivering transformative, industry-specific ERP solutions that empower businesses to scale, adapt, and lead in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

About Azentio

Azentio is a leading provider of purpose-built, intelligence-driven technology solutions designed to transform the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) sectors. By combining cutting-edge innovation with deep domain expertise, Azentio empowers businesses to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. With a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Azentio delivers world-class technology that streamlines processes and delivers tangible results, enabling organizations to achieve sustainable success. For more information on Azentio, please visit www.azentio.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721901/Harikrishnan_Venkataramanan.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2670942/Azentio_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)