UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Group B of the Women’s Euro 2025 gets underway this evening with Belgium taking on Italy in Stade de Tourbillon in Sion. Belgium managed their way through the playoff route for making it to the Euros, after finishing third behind Denmark and Spain in the qualifiers. With Spain and Portugal, the other members of Group B, it is imperative Belgium and Italy start with a victory. Italy were the table toppers in the qualifying phase, and they will be confident of a positive showing. UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

Lisa Lichtfus will be in goal for Belgium, and she should expect a busy day in office. Amber Tysiak, Sari Kees, and Janice Cayman will be the back three for the side. Tesa Wullaert has 88 international goals and given her experience, it will not be a surprise if she is on the scoresheet against Italy. Justine Vanhaevermaet will try and maintain the tempo of the game in midfield.

Italy will opt for a back three of Lucia Di Guglielmo, Cecilia Salvai, and Elena Linari. Cristina Girelli and Sofia Cantore will form the striker partnership in the final third for the Italians. Arianna Caruso, Manuela Giugliano, and Emma Severini will be part of the midfield three.

Belgium vs Italy, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match Belgium vs Italy Date Thursday, July 3 Time 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stade de Tourbillon Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Belgium vs Italy, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

In a high-profile Group B match, Belgium and Italy clash in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Thursday, July 3. The Belgium women vs Italy women match is set to be played at Stade de Tourbillon, and it starts at 09:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Alexia Putellas Ready To Lead Spain Women’s Football Team at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 After Injury Sidelined Her in 2022.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Belgium vs Italy, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Belgium vs Italy live telecast on any TV channel. For Belgium vs Italy online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Belgium vs Italy, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of Belgium vs Italy live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a pass. It will be a game of few chances with both Belgium and Italy settling in for a draw.

