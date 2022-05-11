Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Andheri just levelled up with the launch of India's only full-scale first-class gaming heaven SHOTT, a family entertainment umbrella with the nexus of power, action, and gaming.

SHOTT, newly opened is established to invigorate new energy with simulative games, adventure sports, party banquets, and a restaurant and bar range for finger-licking food and delicious drinks. Spread across a 25000 sq. ft. area, SHOTT is bringing you Asia's first SPARK bowling lanes!

Caught amid the gaming action and playing to their heart's content were seen many of the renowned faces of the industry - Salman Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Armaan Malik, Ishaan Khatter, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Maniesh Paul, Meet Bros. to name a few.

So what can you expect at SHOTT? SHOTT offers lane-side butler service, innovative drinks, and enough room to bring together large groups for a day of fun, laughter, and good times. The Banquet room offers private party guests a more intimate environment. The arcade filled with 100+ games, luxe bowling alleys, laser tag wars, and the world-class service and premium chic vibe makes it the perfect setting for a quick midweek break, or a weekend of exhilarating entertainment. What is more? All of it is equipped with an app for amazing offers & discounts QR Code with a touchless kiosk and a website for SHOTT customers where they can buy products using the SHOTT points, just some of the many reasons why you should plan your day in Mumbai's new SHOTT.

"We are delighted to announce our next launch at Mumbai, Andheri with a 25,000 sq. ft. area and act by our mantra of providing world-class entertainment & personalized customer service here as well, which has 12 bowling lanes. We are the first movers in Asia to get "SPARK TECHNOLOGY" from Brunswick for our bowling lanes, it is an augmented reality experience on the Bowling Lanes. Apart from this, we have Laser Wars, Arcade games, Prize Redemption, Virtual Reality & much more to offer. Additionally, we have restaurants and banquets for corporate meetings, family get-togethers, birthday celebrations, and parties," says Smeet Shah, COO at SHOTT.

The flagship space of SHOTT in Mumbai has a posh vibe with the elegant taste of fine architecture. A place where luxury meets comfort & entertainment. Especially designed with the colour palettes to match Mumbai's elegance - black, gold, and purple, which ensures king-size entertainment. The light fixtures are inspired by active entertainment keeping all sections well lit up.

The Arcade game area is intended to be right in the heart of the property to invite the inner child in you. While The UV Lit Bowling Alley makes everything glow up in the dark, the SPARK VIP Bowling Alley is luxurious, and sizeable for large groups. The Restaurant & Bar is perfectly planned to accommodate large social groups & even couples while the banquet can host events for 250-300 people.

Their fully functional and remarkably outstanding resto-bar at SHOTT is the perfect place to unwind after bowling or trying your hand at the arcade games. The in-house restaurant & bar is operated by The Rolling Pin offering a patisserie, chocolateries, and boulangerie combined with all the offerings of an all-day restaurant. The chef at SHOTT will mesmerize you with a delectable range of foods, while their bartenders will amaze you with their skills and prowess.

Housing everything from mouth-watering food such as onion rings, and garlic bread to exotic samosa cigars, falafels in pita pockets, nachos to bruschetta. If you are in the mood for something healthy, the burrata truffle strawberry salad or the Greek salad is a great choice, or opt for a paneer tikka or Lebanese wrap. If Asian is your flavour, the Mexican Tycoon dim sum will cause quite literally a storm of flavours in your mouth! Whether you wish for a pizza or a sandwich, a rice bowl, or a tandoor special - SHOTT has got you covered.

Their extensive children's menu contains everything from pastas to s'mores and sandwiches. Top it all off with their tantalizing cookie in a cup, Nutella cookie pan, chocolate pizza, a Belgian waffle, or delicious chocolate fondue. A space for people of all ages and preferences, SHOTT has a vegan and gluten-free range as well!

SHOTT's gaming addiction fills new energy in the player, encourages healthy competition, and releases tensions and pressures of daily routine. Why be restricted to watching a movie or eating at a restaurant, when you can eat, party, and play at your one-stop destination at SHOTT? SHOTT has limitless offerings of food, games, and full-on merriment, fit to impress varied age groups from 3-year-old kids to 70-year-olds.

"SHOTT is India's only urban gaming hub, spread across 1,00,000 sq. ft. at premium locations in Surat & Ahmedabad and now we are excited to launch in Mumbai. We aim to provide the customer with the best entertainment facilities and match the global standards of family entertainment. Both the facilities are diversified with arcade games, bowling alleys & Go-karting, and have multi-cuisine restaurants and banquets at both centers," says Ms. Vaidehi Desai an Experienced Chief Human Resources Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the retail & entertainment industry.

So what can you win? SHOTT is known for its instant gratification in playing games. Customers of SHOTT have won iPhones to MacBooks, bags from high-end brands like Louis Vuitton Armani, Tumi, beauty products from Chanel, Gucci, Cosmetics from Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder, and much more. Not just that, they have taken it a step further! The e-commerce website will also have gifts like hotel and flight options as well! With so many incentives, SHOTT seems to be the home of epic times! Slot your visit as it might be the only place that immediately matches the needs of multiple celebrations, events, or simply a leisurely space to spend time with friends and family. So, go on, take your best shot only at SHOTT!

Address - 4th Floor, Crystal Point Mall, New Link Rd, Sahayog Nagar, Bhudargarh Colony, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053.

Social Media Profile - www.instagram.com/shottindia/?hl=en.

