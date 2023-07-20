NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Bajaj Finance Limited aims to deliver a seamless borrowing experience with Insta Personal Loans, setting a benchmark of comfort and convenience for customers. Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan distinguishes itself with an impressive disbursal time ranging from as little as 30 minutes to 4 hours. With this new loan offers customers can borrow up to Rs. 10 lakh with no income proof*. Existing customers benefit from pre-approved loan offers, while new customers can effortlessly generate personalised loan offers using their mobile number and OTP. Additionally, borrowers can choose from flexible tenures ranging from 6 to 60 months, enabling convenient repayment management. The Insta Personal Loan is the perfect solution for individuals seeking quick access to funds.

Let's explore the significant benefits of opting for a Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan:

Hassle-free application

With the Insta Personal Loan, there is no need to go through a lengthy application process to determine the eligible loan amount. Both existing and new customers can effortlessly check their Insta Personal Loan offer by providing their mobile number and OTP. Customers can seamlessly access funds in a matter of minutes without ever needing to leave the comfort of their homes.

Quick processing

Insta Personal Loans excel in providing swift processing and disbursal of funds. Customers are provided with the flexibility to accept a pre-approved offer or select a lower loan amount according to their preferences. The procedure is significantly expedited owing to the evaluation of the customer's creditworthiness which is conducted beforehand. Select customers can have the funds transferred directly into their bank account within just 30 minutes.

No income proof and no hidden charges

Select existing customers of Bajaj Finance Limited can obtain the loan without the requirement of submitting any paperwork, including income proof, bank account details or KYC documents. The loan process is transparent, with all applicable fees and charges clearly mentioned in the loan documentation and on the Bajaj Finserv website. There are no hidden charges, ensuring a straightforward borrowing experience.

Flexible loan tenures

Insta Personal Loans offer customers the advantage of flexible repayment tenures. Borrowers have the option to repay their loan over a span of 6 to 60 months, providing them with the freedom to choose a duration that best suits their financial capabilities. Furthermore, customers can utilise the Insta Personal Loan EMI Calculator to determine the Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) for varying tenures and loan amounts.

Obtaining an Insta Personal Loan is a simple and straightforward process. Customers can head over to the Insta Personal Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website and click "CHECK OFFER". A pre-assigned loan limit will be displayed on the screen after customers enter their 10-mobile number and OTP. Customers can choose the loan tenure that best suits their needs by adjusting the loan amount and tenure options.

The Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan can serve as an excellent choice for quick financial support when you find yourself in need of immediate cash to meet your expenses. With its generous loan value of up to Rs. 10 lakh disbursed instantly, the Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan stands as the ultimate go-to option for individuals seeking quick and reliable financing solutions.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 72.98 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

