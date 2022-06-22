Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Housing Finance announces an interest rate change for its products.

The company's home loan interest rates now start as low as 7.20 per cent* p.a. for salaried and professional applicants - one of the most competitive in the market today. Eligible borrowers can pay EMIs starting at just Rs 679/Lakh*.

Also Read | Pawar Sahib Said That NCP is Standing with MVA. All Party MLAs Will Have a Meeting Once … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Bajaj Housing Finance was among the first HFCs to offer external benchmark-linked home loans. Extending its earlier industry-first offering, the Company has revised its interest rate for repo rate linked home loans to 7.30 per cent* p.a. onwards for eligible salaried and professional applicants, which is among the lowest one can avail of at present.

The Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan offers sizeable finance to the tune of Rs 5 Cr.* or higher, basis eligibility, with a repayment tenor of up to 30 years. Borrowers also benefit from hassle-free processing with an online application feature, minimal documentation, and doorstep pick-up service.

Also Read | Obi-Wan Kenobi Ending Explained: Decoding the Finale to Ewan McGregor’s Star Wars Disney+ Series and How It Leads Into A New Hope! (SPOILER ALERT).

Those with an existing home loan can also make the most of the Company's home loan offerings by availing of a home loan balance transfer.

Borrowers can transfer the balance amount on their home loan to Bajaj Housing Finance for interest rates starting as low as 7.35 per cent* p.a. for salaried and professional applicants, with EMIs at just Rs 689/Lakh*.

When transferring their home loan, borrowers also have the option to avail of a top-up loan of Rs 1 Cr.* or higher, basis eligibility. The amount comes with no end-use restrictions, i.e., one can choose to spend it as they deem fit.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited - one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 57 million customers across the country.

Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes, or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs as well as working capital for business expansion purposes.

The Company also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited enjoys the highest credit ratings from CRISIL as well as India Ratings.

The Company is rated AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme and A1+ for its short-term debt programme from CRISIL and India Ratings.

For more information, please visit www.bajajhousingfinance.in I Facebook I LinkedIn.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)