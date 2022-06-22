Obi-Wan Kenobi has ended its six-episode run, and the show has concluded with a thunderous applause. With hope and redemption running high in the series finale of Ewan McGregor’s Disney+ series, the show spoken into existence by fans has left quite the everlasting impact on Obi-Wan’s legacy. A perfect sendoff for the character, the episode was filled with all the drama and emotions that you would expect from Star Wars. A warning, spoilers will be mentioned in this article. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Hayden Christensen Down to Return as Darth Vader Once More, Wants a Spinoff Show.

Obi-Wan Kenobi not only saw the redemption of Ewan McGregor’s Jedi, but also Reva (Moses Ingram). Both the characters finally were able to let go of their past, and regained hope into becoming something better. We also go a duel between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader that definitely lived up to title of “rematch of the century”. So, with that being said, let’s explore what exactly happened in the ending of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Ending

After defeating Darth Vader and escaping, Obi-Wan travels back to Tatooine where he senses Luke is in danger. We see Reva chase Luke and him stumbling and knocking himself out unconscious. Just as Reva is about to strike him, she can’t bring herself to do it. Obi-Wan arrives at Tatooine and meets up with Owen and Beru. They see Reva walking with Luke in her hands and give him to his guardians. Obi-Wan and Reva have a heartfelt moment where he tells her that she is finally free.

We see Vader on Mustafar talking to Emperor Palpatine, and he ensures him that he is his only master. We are then taken back to Aldraan and meet up with Leia, where he gives her Lola back. Obi-Wan then travels back to Tatooine to meet Owen one last time. He tells him that Luke doesn’t need him anymore, but rather needs his aunt and uncle. Just as Obi-Wan is about to leave, Owen asks if he wants to meet Luke, and so they meet for the first time.

Obi-Wan can then be seen walking off into the desert. He ends up meet Qui-Gon Jinn’s force ghost, as both greet each other and the episode ends.

What Does This Mean For Obi-Wan?

When the series started out, we met a very sad and cynical Ben Kenobi that had given up on hope and the Jedi ways. Throughout the course of the series, we see him grow to become the wise old Jedi that we saw in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. With him saving Leia and helping redeem Reva, Obi-Wan is finally back to where he was as a person before Order 66.

He has finally let go of his guilt from failing Anakin as well. The final fight saw these former friends turned foes duke it out, and it saw them have a final conversation, until we know how everything goes down in A New Hope. Obi-Wan also finally meets Qui-Gon, his old master here, and it looks like he is in a very content place.

How Does it Lead Into A New Hope

Leia and Luke’s relationship with Kenobi has already been established over here. They both know who he is, albeit Leia knowing more, but nevertheless, those character gaps have been fulfilled over here. Also, the confrontation with Vader in that film means a lot more considering how things went down here as well.

That’s one thing that Star Wars does really great with its projects is filling in gaps to a few things and making them mean more. Obi-Wan Kenobi excelled at that in a way. Obi-Wan Kenobi Review: Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Returns in An Occasionally Slow, But Effective Start to the Star Wars Spinoff Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

