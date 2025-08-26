VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 26: Diabetes is a major challenge in India. To tackle this, DiabefreeLife Foundation is showing people the path to healthy living through natural and scientific methods.

The founder of Diabefreelife and Diabetes Reversal Coach, Author- Anoop Gupta , believes that type-2 diabetes cannot be fully controlled by medicines alone. By adopting proper diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes, it can be reversed. With this vision, he established Diabefreelife . Till now, Anoop Gupta has made over 30,000 people aware through online and offline workshops. Out of these, more than 1,000 patients are living medicine-free lives. With over 700 positive reviews on Google, the success of his initiative is evident.

Recently, the foundation organized the "Diabetes Warrior Retreat 2025" under Mission Diabetes Free India. The three-day residential program saw participation from across India and abroad, including Singapore, Gujarat, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, etc. Six participants who became completely diabetes-free were honored at the event. The chief guest was renowned Oncosurgeon and healer Dr. Anshuman Kumar, who said, "Diabetes has become a household problem. It cannot be controlled by medicines alone. Lifestyle change is the real treatment."

During the program, Anoop Gupta shared, "Scientific research proves that type-2 diabetes can be reversed naturally. The 5 pillars are - plant-based diet, regular exercise, stress management, sleep quality and gut health Our goal is to bring back sweetness in every Indian family's life - without the fear of diabetes."

He further added that during his long experience in the medical industry, he realized that lifelong medicine dependency has become a practice for diseases like sugar, BP, and thyroid. Once started, medicines continue for life. Seeing this, he decided to make people medicine-free by improving their lifestyle. Today, India is called the diabetes capital, obesity is spreading fast, and hypertension and stress are worsening the problem. Even the Prime Minister, in Mann Ki Baat, raised concern about obesity and emphasized lifestyle changes. All these problems - stress, diet, and obesity - are interconnected and key causes of diabetes. After years of research, the foundation adopted a holistic approach to make India diabetes-free. As a result, over 30,000 people are already connected, and millions more will join in the future to make India healthier.*

Anoop Gupta also said that diabetes is spreading fast due to modern lifestyle, imbalanced diet, and low physical activity. Medicines alone cannot control it. Major lifestyle changes are required - healthy diet, regular exercise, and stress reduction. Programs like this give people hope, direction, and confidence to fight the disease.

Medicine Dependency Reduced After Joining Diabetes Warrior Foundation Program.

During the retreat, several patients achieved extraordinary and inspiring success:

S.N. Nanda: Fasting sugar reduced from 140 → 95, HbA1c from 8.8% → 6.3%. Stopped all medicines, weight dropped from 64kg → 56kg.

Manoj Sadafal: Fasting sugar 180 → 70, postprandial 470 → 117, HbA1c 7.5% → 5.7%. Medicines reduced from 4 → 1, weight 99kg → 84kg.

Bhartendu Ojha: Fasting sugar 143 → 114, HbA1c 8.0% → 5.4%. Stopped all 3 medicines, weight 76kg → 69kg.

Abhinav Gupta: Fasting sugar 168 → 94, postprandial 286 → 115, HbA1c 9.6% → 5.3%. Stopped insulin and 5 medicines, weight 84kg → 71kg.

Aseem Shah: Fasting sugar 220 → 97, postprandial 324 → 112, HbA1c 10.2% → 5.8%. Stopped all 6 medicines, weight 92kg → 78kg.

Arun Sharma: Fasting sugar 200 → 98, postprandial 310 → 120, HbA1c 9.4% → 5.6%. Medicines reduced from 7 → 1, weight 88kg → 74kg.

48-yr-old businessman from West Bengal: HbA1c 9.6% → 5.3% in 3 months, stopped all medicines, lost 13kg.

56-yr-old engineer from Chandigarh: Defeated 15-year-old diabetes, stopped 6 medicines, became fully healthy in 5 months.

These success stories prove that with determination and the right medical guidance, diabetes can be reversed.

30-Day Diabetes Reversal Challenge

Under Mission Diabetes Free India, the goal is to free 10 million people from diabetes naturally by 2030. For this, a 30-day Diabetes Reversal Challenge has been launched. Every month, 1,000 participants from across India are selected on a first-come-first-serve basis. Registration is available on the DiabefreeLife website and mobile app.

₹5,000 Worth of Services - Free

Participants get services worth ₹5,000 for free:

Daily live fitness sessions (6-7 am, Mon-Sat)

Weekly workshops with Anoop Gupta & top medical experts

One personal consultation call

Free access to DiabefreeLife mobile app (programs, recipes, lifestyle modules)

This is not just a health campaign but a movement with the vision to make India the Diabetes Reversal Capital of the World. Over 1,000+ families will be educated and empowered every month.

Anoop Gupta said, "Our dream is that every Indian family lives without the fear of diabetes. Instead of depending on medicines, people should change their lifestyle and get back their sweet life."

Registration link (Free Workshop - Mission Diabetes Free India):

https://workshop.diabefreelife.com/idso

Contact: 9685075899

Diabefreelife App Download: Available on iOS & Play Stor

