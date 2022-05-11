New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Timeless, ageless Milind Soman, one of India's most iconic personalities, is now the Brand Ambassador for Bella Vita Organic (BVO), a new-age Ayurveda skincare brand.

Milind, a fitness enthusiast has always prioritised good health, mind, body and spirit, resonating perfectly with the brand's ideology. He continues to reinvent himself and inspires millions of his followers with his passion to lead a clean, natural & healthy life.

Milind Soman is the perfect embodiment of modern and simple and has broken stereotypes in fitness and wellness time and again. His disciplined daily routine, mindful eating and balanced lifestyle have motivated people of all ages to lead clean and simple lives. It synchronises well with the Bella Vita Organic philosophy to infuse pureness and simplicity in beauty and personal care by offering safe & natural Ayurveda solutions with affordability at its core.

It is a defining moment as it is not just his first time as an ambassador for a skincare brand but also, a celebration for a brand that endorses gender-neutral beauty. By bringing Milind onboard, Bella Vita Organic strengthens its stand to simplify skincare with effective Ayurvedic formulations for modern-age skincare enthusiasts.

Milind Soman, Brand Ambassador, BVO says, "I am all for anything natural. Eating papaya & applying some leftovers on my skin has always been my go-to thing. Bella Vita Organic focuses on clean and natural solutions, which resonates with my own belief, making it my first ever Brand Endorsement in the skincare space. My skincare regime is also about simplifying self-care from head to toe."

Commenting on the brand association, Aakash Anand and Saahil Nayar, Founders of IDAM House of Brands say, "We as a brand stand for gender-neutral beauty and skincare with a strong belief in inclusivity and diversity. With Milind on board, our brand aims to break through the gendered clutter surrounding skincare and bolster brand visibility. We fervently believe that this association is an important milestone and we are super elated to have him on board."

In the beauty & wellness industry, skincare is often positioned as a female-specific, age-reversing concept. Soman is a refreshing, inclusive and iconic change, making skincare accessible to and affordable for everyone, irrespective of age or gender.

IDAM House of Brands, a pioneering collective of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands is the parent company of Bella Vita Organic, a personal care brand that aims at transforming the self-care space for its customers. Under the umbrella of new-age Ayurveda, Bella Vita Organic ensures a plethora of natural beauty & skincare solutions that are safe, dermatologically tested and cruelty-free.

With authenticity and flexibility at the core of choosing the products that match one's needs, The AYUSH-certified company provides products that are economical and of the utmost quality.

From foot cream to hand cream and body butter to lip scrub - the brand covers the entire portfolio of modern skincare backed with Ayurvedic solutions, targeting every body part. Bella Vita Organic strives for real Ayurveda at a real value for the real you to simplify the self-care process.

