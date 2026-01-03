SMPL

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], January 3: Bellance, a premium salon brand renowned for luxury beauty and grooming services, is set to make its largest expansion yet with the launch of its 8,000 sq. ft. flagship Bellance Salon & Academy in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

This move marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey, emphasizing its vision of delivering world-class salon experiences while nurturing professional talent in the beauty industry.

Strategically located on VIP Road, one of Raipur's most upscale and prominent destinations, the flagship salon seamlessly combines a luxury salon with a professional training academy. This innovative setup positions Bellance as a benchmark for both premium salon experiences and professional beauty education in the region.

The salon will offer a wide range of high-end beauty services, including advanced hair styling, professional hair colouring, skincare treatments, makeup artistry, and personalized consultations. Each service adheres to global standards, blending precision, creativity, and client-focused care. Staffed by experienced professional strained in the latest techniques, Bellance continues to maintain its reputation as a leading luxury salon in Raipur.

The interiors reflect Bellance's signature style -- contemporary, elegant, and inviting. Every element, from layout to lighting, has been thoughtfully curated to create a luxurious and comfortable environment. More than a salon, this space is designed to be a destination where creativity, relaxation, and luxury converge.

A standout feature of this expansion is the integrated Bellance Academy, dedicated to professional training and skill development. The academy offers structured programs in hair, makeup, skincare, aesthetics and advanced beauty techniques, combining hands-on training with mentorship from seasoned industry experts.

Graduates will leave career-ready, equipped to meet the demands of modern salons and professional opportunities in fashion, media, and entrepreneurship.

By embedding the academy within the flagship salon, Bellance ensures learning is practical, industry-aligned, and closely connected to premium service delivery. The academy is set to become a hub for nurturing local talent, positioning Bellance as one of the most sought-after salon academies in Raipur.

This expansion reflects Bellance's broader commitment to regional growth and employment generation. By bringing luxury services and structured professional training to Raipur, the brand contributes to the growth of Chhattisgarh's beauty industry and opens career pathways for aspiring professionals.

Raipur's evolving lifestyle, rising demand for premium grooming, and increasing awareness of professional salon standards make it an ideal market for Bellance's flagship. This launch is a long-term investment aimed at elevating beauty service standards and professional skill development across the region.

With the opening of Bellance Salon & Academy, the brand is set to establish a landmark destination that combines luxury salon services, professional beauty education, and innovative design. Residents and aspiring beauty professionals in Raipur can look forward to a space where premium experiences and industry-leading training come together.

Bellance Salon & Academy -- Bellancing Soon on VIP Road, Raipur.

