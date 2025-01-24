New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Bhaane Group, a subsidiary of Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd, the largest manufacturer of apparel, has signed a MoU with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

According to DPIIT, Anand Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder of Bhaane Group, and Dr Sumeet K Jarangal, IAS, Director of DPIIT, formalised the partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This collaboration aims to foster relationships with cross-border startups, along with bolstering the manufacturing capabilities in the country. Bhaane Group has been a strategic partner to several leading international brands like Nike and Converse, amongst others.

It has seamlessly created an Indianised experience for these brands, leveraging their expertise and understanding of the local markets. This partnership positions Bhaane Group to play an important role in helping Indian startups scale globally.

Through its extensive experience, it will support upcoming startups by providing access to market insights. Bhaane Group will launch incubation programs for startups specialising in manufacturing, along with other production areas.

It will facilitate them to create a holistic understanding of the workings of foreign markets, along with guidance on operational knowledge throughout the startup lifecycle.

Anand Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder of Bhaane Group said, "India's entrepreneurial journey has been very interesting to witness. Global brands are eyeing investing in Indian startups, as it is one of the leading players in the South Asian market."

He added, "DPIIT's mission with Start Up India aligns with our outlook to foster innovation and global competitiveness among Indian startups. By joining hands with the government, we are poised to create a conducive atmosphere for Indian startups to compete in global markets."

Sonam A Kapoor, Co-Founder of Bhaane Group said, "India has been growing as a manufacturing leader and through this collaboration, we're excited to support new brands emerging from our country and help them with the expertise and access that Bhaane Group brings."

She added, "This partnership with DPIIT helps us empower the next generation of Indian startups and breakthrough brands as they take on the global market. Together, we can showcase India's manufacturing innovation and design leadership to the world."

Sumeet K Jarangal, Director, DPIIT said, "The recently signed MoU serves a larger purpose in the ever-growing entrepreneurial spirit and our vision to fortify India's manufacturing landscape. By helping startups connect with industry leaders like Bhaane Group, we focus on promoting innovation, strengthening international dynamics, and helping Indian startups thrive on global soil."

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT said, "By facilitating connections between startups and established players like Bhaane Group, we foster a mutually beneficial environment where innovation flourishes and Indian businesses achieve global success."

This unique partnership will prepare Indian startups for a new chapter in India's entrepreneurial journey. Bhaane Group and DPIIT desire to provide Indian entrepreneurs with exposure to international markets and bring these markets' attention to the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in India.

The organisation's expansive portfolio is a testament to localising global experiences, adhering to the 'glocal' approach towards building international ties. Its cross-industry experiences, with DPIIT's vision to encourage innovation in India's expanding startup arena, will help in strengthening global collaborations. (ANI)

