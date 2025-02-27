New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Bharat Tech Triumph Program (BTTP) awarded 20 game developers at the Grand Finale event in New Delhi.

The BTTP is an initiative of WinZO Games and Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council (IEIC) which was organised in collaboration with DPIIT, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), a release added.

The winners will represent India at GDC 2025 (March 17-21, San Francisco), Start-Up Mahakumbh (April 3-5, India), and WAVES (May 1-4, India), showcasing their groundbreaking games and indigenous gaming IPs to a global audience of investors, publishers, and industry pioneers, the release added.

The winners of Season 3 were evaluated by a jury of stalwarts from India's top investors and business people, including Dr Mukesh Aghi (CEO and President, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum), Prashant Prakash (Founding Partner, Accel Partners), and Archana Jahagirdar (Founder and Managing Partner, Rukam Capital), Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, and Rajesh Raju, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.

Over three Editions, BTTP has witnessed participation from over 1500 of India's best game developers and students, making it the definitive platform for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship for Made in India for the World technology and IP.

"The initiative is aligned with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's vision of "Create in India for the World", reinforcing his call for Indian creators to seize opportunities in gaming, AVGC (Animation, Visual effects, Gaming, and Comics), and digital storytelling," the release added.

With an unprecedented pan-India reach, Edition 3 of the BTTP drew diverse participation from over 1000 gaming studios, indie developers, students from top IIT & IIMs, and tech startups across PC, mobile, console, and immersive platforms.

As a Jury Member, Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India said: "In watching the Bharat Tech Triumph Program unfold, I am reminded of the PM's clarion call for making India a global gaming leader--not just in playing games, but in developing them. This program fuels the PM's vision by mentoring game developers and exporting our top gaming content.

"The BTTP espouses the best of Indian startup energy - tech, gaming, exports, IP, and promotion of Indian culture and heritage. Through this program, I have witnessed exceptional engineering prowess, scalable products, distinct intellectual property, and unparalleled innovation and creativity," he added.

Paavan Nanda, Co-Founder of WinZO Games said, "We established BTTP to provide the following support to our game developers - larger ecosystem plug, global exposure, mentoring from established game developers, investor connect, and amplifying their products." (ANI)

